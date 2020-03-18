UPDATED (6:42 p.m.) — OU will not hold its spring football game April 18 and is still trying to determine whether the game will take place at all.
In a release, OU clarified a statement made during an interview with WWLS radio by athletic director Joe Castiglione, which strongly suggested the game would be canceled.
OU has not made that decision yet.
"We've been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all," Castiglione said in OU's release. "The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we're not sure when or if we'll be able to return to practice. So in talking with coach [Lincoln] Riley, we feel at the very least it's appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18. Given all of the unknowns we're facing, it's impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available."
Earlier, Castiglione was even more candid during an interview with Berry Tramel on the radio, which led to reports that the game was completely called off.
“I can just tell you, while we haven’t come out and announced the spring game date being canceled, I don’t see any way that’s going to happen. I really don’t,” Castiglione told Tramel. “We’re sitting here looking at it from two different ways. People are canceling all kinds of events for 30 or more days. The other reason is related to practice. I can’t sit here and tell you when any team is going to be able to get back and have a normal practice. I can’t do that.
“To sit here and think we’re going to have a spring game, is silly. It would be hard to say we’d be able to be back in 30 or 45 days.”
The move comes after sporting events around the world have been shut down or postponed due to precautions taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
OU has suspended all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice.
