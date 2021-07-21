Oklahoma and Texas could be on the move to the SEC, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.
Both universities have “reached out to the SEC about potentially joining” the conference, per Houston Chronicle reporter Brett Zwerneman.
Zwerneman reported the information came from a “high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”
He also reported that an announcement regarding the addition of both programs to the SEC could come “within a couple of weeks.”
Oklahoma released a statement from an unnamed “university spokesperson” regarding the report later on Wednesday.
“The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor,” the statement read.
Brian Davis, Austin-American Statesman reporter, tweeted a statement from a Texas spokesperson.
“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation,” the tweet read.
When asked about the report during SEC Media Days on Wednesday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey did not offer comment.
“I’m here to talk about the 2021 season,” Sankey said, per 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.
The Big 12 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Oklahoma State University also released a statement on the report.
“We have heard unconfirmed reports that OU and UT approached Southeastern Conference officials about joining the SEC. We are gathering information and will monitor closely. If true, we would be gravely disappointed. While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 and nationally,” the statement reads.
Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech were on the verge of a move to the Pac-12 in 2011.
In 2011, Colorado left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 and Nebraska moved to the Big Ten, followed by Texas A&M’s departure to the SEC in 2012.
Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork made his feelings clear about the possible additions of OU and Texas to the conference his university bolted for nine years ago.
“We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas,” Bjork said, per Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger. “There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 — to stand alone and have our own identity. That’s our feeling.”
Oklahoma and Texas are currently bound to the Big 12 by an agreement that keeps members’ broadcast rights through 2024-25. The Big 12’s TV contracts with Fox Sports and ESPN also expire the same year.