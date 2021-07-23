Multiple outlets are reporting that Oklahoma and Texas have decided to inform the Big 12 of their intentions to leave the conference and seek membership to the SEC within the next week.
Per Austin-American Statesmen Kirk Bohls, the SEC is hoping to vote to offer invitations to both programs next week. Bohls cited an SEC source in his report.
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported that OU and Texas are expected to declare the intent to leave in 24 to 48 hours.
According to SEC bylaws, 11 of its 14 current teams would need to vote yes for OU and Texas to officially become members.
As of Friday, neither university, nor the Big 12 or SEC, have issued statements in response to the reports.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as news develops.
Oklahoma and Texas' move from the Big 12 to the SEC is "almost done" and discussions have been ongoing for several months, per Kirk Bohls of the Austin-American Statesman.
Bohls cited a "prominent Big 12 source" in his report, who said both teams have been working on the move for a "minimum of 6 months."
Oklahoma and Texas made official statements Wednesday that neither confirmed nor denied the report.
In the light of the Houston Chronicle's original report, the Big 12 reportedly held a phone meeting Thursday evening that was attended by every school except OU and Texas, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. OU and Texas were invited to the call but chose not to participate.
Per Max Olson of the Athletic, the Big 12 released a short summary of the call, which did not specifically mention OU and Texas' desire to leave but emphasized the preference that both schools remain in the conference.
"The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest levels," the statement read. "There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements."
The grant-of-rights agreement refers to the Big 12’s existing television contracts with ESPN and Fox Sports, which are set to expire four seasons from now in 2025.
If OU and Texas leave the Big 12, the teams would still be obligated to play out the next few seasons as a member of the conference. However, they can leave the conference earlier by agreeing to pay a buyout, which would equal two years of television revenue, per Big 12 bylaws.
Based on Big 12 financial reports from 2019 and 2020, a buyout for both teams would be around $74 million each, the Transcript previously reported.