Editor's note: As this breaking news continues to unfold, the Transcript will continue to update this story with additional information and reports.
The athletic directors and chief executive officers are meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss Oklahoma and Texas' intent to join the SEC, per reports.
Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports was the first to report the news.
Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 22, 2021
The meeting will be focused on initial reaction and debriefing, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
This report will be updated as the story develops.
————————————————————————————
Oklahoma and Texas will reportedly notify the Big 12 next week that they intend to petition the SEC for membership into the conference, per WFAA reporter Jason Whitely.
Whitely's tweet is an additional update on the Houston Chronicle's original report Wednesday that OU and Texas had approached the SEC about joining the conference.
#BREAKING: SOURCES: After notifying the @Big12Conference early next week, @TexasLonghorns and @UofOklahoma will petition the @SEC for membership.-more-— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) July 22, 2021
OU and Texas issued statements yesterday that neither confirmed nor denied the Houston Chronicle's report.
Both programs are bound by the Big 12's grant of rights agreement that expires in 2025. The "rights" Big 12 teams agreed to are media rights, making it difficult for OU and Texas to leave before the agreement expires, but not impossible.
Per SEC bylaws, OU and Texas would need 11 of the 14 current SEC teams to vote yes to be accepted as new members.
The Transcript's original story regarding the Houston Chronicle's report can be read here.