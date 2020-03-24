OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Senator Paul Rosino on Tuesday said he is recovering and doing well after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rosino was not present at the Senate last week, nor was he among the senators or Senate personnel who underwent testing on Tuesday, March 17, after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said as soon has he began feeling unwell Sunday (March 15) he strictly followed the recommendations of public health officials to stay home, self-isolate and contact a doctor. Testing done by Rosino’s private physician later confirmed the senator’s diagnosis.
Rosino said he was last at the Capitol on Thursday, March 12, and he felt well at that time.
“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me. I am doing well and feel much better. I’m glad I followed the health professionals’ advice to the tee. That’s what we all need to do now: stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Rosino, R-Oklahoma City.Rosino said he plans to continue working remotely from his home.
He encourages residents of Senate District 45 to reach out to his office for help with any issues.
“I’m following the doctor’s guidelines and will continue to do so. While I’m at home, though, I’m still working to take care of issues for Senate District 45 residents. I’m also collaborating with Senate colleagues and state government partners as we address health care issues and other important topics related to this health care crisis,” he said.
