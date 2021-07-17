The Sooners have faced several formidable conference foes over the years.
The most common examples are Texas, Nebraska and, in recent years, Oklahoma State and Baylor. But it’s not likely Iowa State was expected to be the newest team on that list.
Matt Campbell arrived Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington with confidence, and he has a lot of reasons to be. His squad is joined by Kansas State as the only teams to defeat the Sooners twice since 2016, his first year at the helm in Ames and all six matchups in that time frame have been decided by 10 points or fewer.
One of those victories was a 38-31 win over the Sooners in Norman, and the other came during the regular season last year. That victory propelled the Cyclones to the conference title game, where they nearly dethroned the Sooners.
Historically, the program hasn’t had the same access in terms of recruiting and quality of facilities compared to Oklahoma and Texas, making their rise as the Sooners’ top conference competition even more impressive.
In short, the Cyclones are at a disadvantage, something Campbell alluded to during his press conference in Arlington.
“Part of being outcome aware is you work so hard to become the best, and you want to strain to be the best,” Campbell said. “I think what we understand is there’s a unique way we have to do that in Ames, Iowa, and that’s a little bit different. We have to work week-in and week-out to be the best team we can be.”
Of the four teams OU coach Lincoln Riley has faced in the conference title game, he acknowledged Iowa State as the toughest during his breakout session in Arlington.
“They were a really good team. No doubt. I think I said after the game they were probably top to bottom the best team that we’ve played,” Riley said. “... They’ve all been competitive. I don’t think there’s a huge gap, but I think Iowa State was probably the best team we’ve played [in the conference title game].
The expectations are that the Sooners and Cyclones will meet again in Arlington come December. Both squads finished first and second, respectively, in the conference’s preseason poll, and return key players on both sides of the ball.
Among those key returns for the Cyclones is quarterback Bryce Purdy and running back Breece Hall, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. For the Sooners, the focus is on quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Campbell saw Rattler and the Sooners twice last season and noticed Rattler’s growth in the conference title game.
“You know, you talk about Spencer, I think the only thing you can say is the utmost respect,” Campbell said. “You know, watching him grow throughout last football season and nobody had a greater advantage of that in the Big 12 than myself, you saw him early in a conference game, kind of working through it. We know what kind of coach and coaching he’s getting there… and you just saw him gain confidence as the season went, and I think you saw the team rally around his leadership and his confidence.”
The squads won’t meet this season until Nov. 20, two weeks before the regular season ends. Injuries and upsets can change the course of each season, but for now, that matchup is the marquee game of the Big 12 season.
For Campbell, to beat the Sooners, the preparation starts now.
“I think what we’ve done is we certainly understand that there’s a pathway to become the best, but right now, you know, you’re talking about an Oklahoma team... that certainly has had a tremendous amount of success.
I think what we’re learning is how we have to do it, and that part’s been a real fun journey for us.”