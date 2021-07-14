ARLINGTON, Texas — Lincoln Riley addressed the elephant in the room head on.
After winning six consecutive Big 12 titles, and 14 total, do the Sooners own the conference?
“We could go a lot of ways with that question,” Riley said.
He chose to answer the question with humility.
“We have a lot of respect for this league, and we have a lot of respect for what it takes to win this league,” he said. “I think a lot of times, on the outside, people just think it’s a given. Anybody who thinks that doesn’t know college football. It takes so much, and it’s so hard. Everybody has a good coach. Everybody has good players. Each year is so different.”
While Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Days session at AT&T Stadium featured a variety of different topics, the Sooners’ continued dominance over the league was one of the most prevalent. The other four head coaches that spoke Wednesday each acknowledged the Sooners are, and have been, the team to beat.
“Oklahoma deserves the attention that they have gotten, and when they have been predicted to be near the top or to be champions, they have delivered,” league commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “All things being equal, I think we have tremendous top-to-bottom competition in our league, and yet Oklahoma has consistently under coach [Bob] Stoops and now coach Riley performed at a very high level.
“Just like Clemson and Ohio State and Alabama deserve to be where they have been on a national basis, Oklahoma deserves to be where they have been within our conference.”
The Sooners are well aware of the expectations this season, and why they’re warranted.
They garnered 35 of 39 first place votes in the media-produced Big 12 preseason poll, and rattled off eight consecutive wins last season en route to another conference title and a Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.
H-Back Jeremiah Hall, who joined linebacker Nik Bonitto as the player representatives for the Sooners in Arlington, admitted the Cotton Bowl victory gave the team momentum heading into the offseason.
“We have those expectations, and we’re not oblivious to those expectations,” Hall said. “We’re figuring out how we can get to the national championship. I think that in order to do so, we have to concentrate on us. We have to show up every day with intent. We have to show up every day with the national championship in mind, because those are the expectations that not only the outside world has on us, but we have for ourselves.”
Quarterback Spencer Rattler also heads into the season as an early Heisman favorite, and several coaches referred to his growth throughout last season as a key reason why he’s a problem for opposing teams.
Riley fielded a lot of questions about Rattler, and discussed the work he’s done this offseason.
“His body is starting to change. He’s starting to put on more muscle,” Riley said. “He’s starting to move a little bit better. He’s more explosive. You hope that shows up from a durability standpoint… He’s already very talented when he gets out of the pocket, extending plays and all that. If you can increase his ability to do that, then you give him a chance to do the things that he does the very best.
“I think for that position, it’s big. When you have a guy who is a talented thrower, the more times that he can get himself in different positions to do it, the better he is going to be. That’s been a big focal point here.”
Defensively, the Sooners have expectations, too. The Sooners return 10 projected starters from last year’s squad, and while they improved significantly from 2019 to 2020, Binitto believes this year’s squad can, and should, be better.
“Defensively, we asked for these expectations,” Binitto said. “Two years ago, when Coach Grinch came in here, we knew this is where we wanted to be. Obviously, we’re not where we want to be right now, but we came a long way. I feel like we’ve got to keep building on that. With all of the guys that are in that locker on defense, we’re definitely hungry and not satisfied at all. We know we still have a chip on our shoulder and we’ve got to change that narrative.”
After a string of Big 12 titles and returning players on both sides of the ball, the Sooners again see themselves as a possible title contender.
And they hope to be back in Arlington later this year for another conference title game.
“[It’s] good to be back in our second home,” Riley said.