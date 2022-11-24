Brent Venables has a test coming up.
Plenty of them, actually, especially given the way Bedlam’s second half played out.
There, two things were clear.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby had no idea how to run the second-half clock, at a time he also had no idea how to continue play-calling after getting out to a quick 28-point advantage and, as head coach, it’s Venables’ job to get in the way of both.
He can’t let Lebby take the offense into hibernation and, even if he fails to stop that, he can’t let the Sooner offense become the de facto clock manager for its Bedlam rival.
On both counts, Venables fell well short and, who knows, the same issues may arise Saturday evening in Lubbock, where Oklahoma will try keeping its hope of an eight-win season alive. That, or other challenges will demand Venables take head-coaching steps to aid the effort, not just defensive-coordinator steps trying to keep the Red Raiders in check.
Also, should OU get past Texas Tech, and even if it doesn’t, Venables will then face the challenge he spent a fair amount of time addressing on Tuesday, that of keeping players in the fold.
Not those who might as well enter the transfer portal — he was very clear about that; some guys just need to go — but those who might consider taking the route of Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah a year ago, when arguably the Sooners three best defenders, with just the Alamo Bowl left to play, gave back their locker in the name of beginning preparation for the NFL draft.
Venables, for all the slings and arrows he’s taken since his rookie season began, is irrefutably right on this one. And, more than being right on it, it’s almost like he’s staking his reputation on it.
“We’ve had problems with that in the past year at Oklahoma. I’m not a big fan of it for a lot of reasons,” he said. “First and foremost, is being committed to something and finishing what you started. At some point in time that’s got to mean something.”
In so many ways, the issue is a 30- to 40-year debate between the pragmatist and romantic wings of college football fandom.
The pragmatists, even in the 1980s, applauded players who left their programs with eligibility remaining. You play college football to increase your marketability and earning power, they would say, and when the time is right, you pounce, damn the consequences, end of story.
The romantics don’t get it.
They believe what Venables believes.
As he said, he’s been trying to “create loyalty to the journey, loyalty to the brand, loyalty to their teammates, their brotherhood.”
Not that it should even come down to that.
“You play your whole career, any sport, and there’s always risk for injury, things of that nature,” Venables said. “But I think just as a man, you do what you say you’re going to do no matter what.”
It’s a test for him because it’s bound to tell us something about the eagerness with which his message is being received, not to mention how it’s being received near the end of a season that’s been decidedly short on wine, roses and victories.
Venables’ position is the right one not just because it’s the right one, but because it’s the one bound to create more ultimate success, too.
If it’s all about enrichment, there’s a university called Texas A&M you should check into. Nowhere are the Aggies out-recruited, nowhere are NIL riches more prevalent and nowhere has any team in any sport at any level, anywhere, at any time, been more disappointing.
Mercenaries may excite some fans and raise the floor, but they’re unlikely to win a national championship.
“[I’m] trying to create a very connected place,” Venables said. “And if you’re connected, then it would be a much more difficult decision [to depart]. If it’s a transactional environment, I think it’s a much easier decision.”
Eleven games into a trying campaign, it was a nice message for the Sooner head coach to amplify, to not see the issue as just another recruiting battle, trying to get players on the roster to stay on the roster, but to treat it as something much bigger, as a point of honor, to an original commitment to the program and an ongoing commitment to your teammates.
To be sure, Brent Venables still has a much to learn about this whole head coaching thing. Also, his values remain terrific and that’s a perpetually good thing.
Makes you hope he figures out rest of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.