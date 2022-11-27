Most don’t want the good to become an enemy of the very good, the very good to become an enemy of the outstanding or the outstanding to become an enemy of the perfect.
Brent Venables, however, will tell you, yes, go ahead and let one rung of “acceptable” become the enemy of the next rung because you’ve got to get to the next rung.
And the next one.
And the next one.
Because, he’ll tell you, you may have made the play, you may have achieved the objective, even drawn raves and compliments for it. Yet, the moment will come, eventually, where less than optimal gets you beat and for that reason perfection remains the quest.
It would be nice, then, if the men who work under his direction, striving to be perfect, could at least operate in a way that’s, I don’t know, defendable?
Honestly, this could have been a very different column. At many times Saturday evening, it was going to be a very different column.
Even after the Sooners gave back their dominant start, even after, for no good reason, bad second-quarter clock management — a facet of the game one presumes had been a focus in days prior — helped Texas Tech get right back into the game, it appeared Oklahoma was going to overcome all of it and on his best night to date, Dillon Gabriel would be the hero.
It didn’t end that way.
Gabriel still had his best night and maybe the best night he’ll ever have — 28 of 40 completions, 449 yards passing, 6 touchdown passes, even 6 of 9 passing for 73 yards on third down — but his team lost, in overtime, 51-48.
He deserved a better finish.
Twice previously he’d finished with five TD tosses, but never six. Only once had he ever eclipsed the 449 aerial yardage total. Only three times had his pass efficiency rating ever been higher than Saturday’s 208.8 and all of those before he’d played six games as a collegian, against Florida A&M, Stanford and Connecticut, probably before he had any idea it wasn’t supposed to be so easy.
He didn’t get it, in part, because, the game in OT, the ball OU’s, first snap facing first-and-10 from the 25 in the raucous Lubbock night, his offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby dialed up a play that remains impossible, though the Sooners still ran it.
It was a reverse, the ball finding Drake Stoops’ hands as he rolled right looking to throw to, who else, Gabriel.
The quarterback had to wait for it a second and, though he made the catch for a gain of 13, was absolutely drilled by Texas Tech’s Reggie Pearson.
Gabriel only missed one play, but if he’d missed all of next season it wouldn’t have been a huge surprise. He was absolutely crushed.
After Brayden Willis took a direct snap and gained 2, Gabriel returned for second-and-8, but OU was out of sync. Theo Wease entered very late, lagging well behind Gabriel, and the next play was both a mess and a 5-yard loss for Eric Gray.
Dillon was then sacked, Zach Schmitt missed a 34-yard field goal attempt wide right by inches and four Tech snaps after that, after Trey Wolff’s 35-yard field goal, it was over.
OU might have lost anyway.
The Sooners were on the road, Tech fans are crazy, the Red Raiders are better at home and OU, having given back another big start, including a spell in which Tech ran off 24 unanswered points over less than eight minutes on the clock, you can make a great case OU would have lost even had Gabriel not been plastered.
What you can’t do, though, is not agree Gabriel’s temporary removal hurt the cause, nor argue a world exists in which that play, at that time, on that down and distance, was ever all right.
He may have been Saturday, but Gabriel’s not a great quarterback. He’s also the most important player on the team. He cannot get hurt. If his replacement plays, OU has no chance.
None, nada, zilch.
That play?
You save it when you absolutely positively have to score NOW. You may save it, too, when you absolutely, positively, need a first down NOW.
But you can’t ever run it on the first play of OT, putting Gabriel in harm’s way on the least important snap of the extra session when you absolutely, positively, cannot win without him.
It’s not a terrible, indefensible call because it didn’t work — it actually did work — nor because what eventually happened happened. It’s a terrible indefensible call because it happened at all.
You can’t do it.
But Jeff Lebby did it.
Brent Venables didn’t stop it.
And here we are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.