NORMAN — Jamal Bieniemy is officially moving on from coach Lon Kruger’s program.
Bieniemy will transfer to Texas-El Paso after two seasons with OU, the Miners announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Katy, Texas, spent one-and-a-half seasons as a Sooner starter, breaking into the lineup midway through his freshman season.
Bieniemy averaged 4.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds, while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from three as a freshman.
He then averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists this past season. His shooting percentages dropped to 34.5 percent overall and 25.3 percent from three with a larger workload.
Bieniemy helped the Sooners make the 2019 NCAA Tournament and contributed to an OU team that appeared to be safely in the 2020 field before the college basketball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bieniemy entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, along with Sooner center Corbin Merritt. The Sooners have since added transfers Umoja Gibson of North Texas and California State-Northridge’s Elijah Harkless.
