Sunday's Super Bowl will have plenty of Norman ties, from players to a Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader.
Here's a look at who to watch for:
49ers
George Kittle
TE | 6-4 | 250
2019-20: 85 catches, 1,053 yards, 5 TDs; 5 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD
Draft: 146th pick (fifth round), 2017, by San Francisco,
Contract: In third season of four-year, $2.7 million deal
Connection: 2013 Norman High graduate, played football and basketball for the Tigers
Chiefs
Blake Bell
TE | 6-6 | 252
2019-20: 8 catches, 67 yards
Draft: 117th pick (fourth round), 2015, by San Francisco
Contract: Playing on one-year, $895,000 deal
Connection: Oklahoma QB 2011-13, TE 2015
Damien Williams
RB | 5-11 | 224
2019-20: 111 carries, 498 yards, 5 TDs; 30 catches, 213 yards, 3 TDs
Draft: Undrafted, signed by Miami in 2014
Contract: In first season of two-year, $5.1 million deal
Connection: Oklahoma RB 2012-13
James Winchester
LS | 6-3 | 240
2019-20 numbers: Played in all 16 games.
Draft: Undrafted, signed by Philadelphia in 2013, released 2013, signed by Kansas City in 2015
Contract: In third season of five-year, $4.45 million deal
Connection: Oklahoma LS 2008-2011
Hailey West
Cheerleader
Info: The Norman North graduate attended Texas Tech, where she was on the dance squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.