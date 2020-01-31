Super Bowl 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle listens to a question during a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

Sunday's Super Bowl will have plenty of Norman ties, from players to a Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader. 

Here's a look at who to watch for: 

49ers

George Kittle

TE | 6-4 | 250

2019-20: 85 catches, 1,053 yards, 5 TDs; 5 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD

Draft: 146th pick (fifth round), 2017, by San Francisco,

Contract: In third season of four-year, $2.7 million deal

Connection: 2013 Norman High graduate, played football and basketball for the Tigers

Chiefs

Blake Bell

TE | 6-6 | 252

2019-20: 8 catches, 67 yards

Draft: 117th pick (fourth round), 2015, by San Francisco

Contract: Playing on one-year, $895,000 deal

Connection: Oklahoma QB 2011-13, TE 2015

Damien Williams

RB | 5-11 | 224

2019-20: 111 carries, 498 yards, 5 TDs; 30 catches, 213 yards, 3 TDs

Draft: Undrafted, signed by Miami in 2014

Contract: In first season of two-year, $5.1 million deal

Connection: Oklahoma RB 2012-13

James Winchester

LS | 6-3 | 240

2019-20 numbers: Played in all 16 games.

Draft: Undrafted, signed by Philadelphia in 2013, released 2013, signed by Kansas City in 2015

Contract: In third season of five-year, $4.45 million deal

Connection: Oklahoma LS 2008-2011

Hailey West

Cheerleader

Info: The Norman North graduate attended Texas Tech, where she was on the dance squad.

Tags

Recommended for you