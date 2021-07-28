The Oklahoma City Thunder’s home court has a different name.
The place fans knew as Chesapeake Energy Arena will now be known as Paycom Center, the team announced Tuesday. The team and Paycom agreed to a 15-year arena naming rights agreement, and the name change is effective immediately.
The arena, which was closed to fans for all of the 2020-2021 season, will open back up for fans this coming season, and the complete transformation into Paycom Arena should be complete in time for the season opener, per the press release.
“We are honored and excited to expand our partnership with Paycom to include a centerpiece, 15-year naming rights commitment for our arena,” Thunder owner Clay Bennett said in a statement. “We are especially proud to enhance our alignment with this innovative and visionary Oklahoma company that is not only a top job creator, but a nationally recognized technology leader.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal doesn’t surpass $100 million, per CNBC. The former namesake, Chesapeake Energy, previously held the arena name but informed the Thunder it was terminating the arena rights agreement back in April. The company filed for bankruptcy in June 2020.
As part of the naming rights agreement, The Paycom logo will be displayed on the arena’s exterior, game floor and scoreboard. Paycom had a previous agreement with the Thunder, as the logo is already displayed in front of the player benches.