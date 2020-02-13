The Oklahoma City Thunder will waive registration fees for all high school students participating in the annual Thunder Run as a tribute to those affected by last week's tragedy at Moore High School.
A pickup truck struck and killed Moore's Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez, while injuring four others who were part of a group practice run after school.
Freeman had been scheduled to receive a scholarship at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. Of the victims, Kolby Crum remains hospitalized with severe brain trauma; he was expected to sign a running scholarship with Redlands Community College.
"We encourage all high school students wanting to honor the memory of Rachel and Yuridia to sign up for the Thunder Run," said Thunder vice president of community relations, Christine Berney. “We stand firmly with the cross-country team, all of the students and the entire Moore community as it goes through the process of mourning and healing.”
Two races will take place during the March 7 run. Rumble’s Family Fun Run is at 9 a.m. and the Thunder 5K is at 9:30 that morning.
Race routes go through downtown Oklahoma City before ending on the floor at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Free registration for high school students is available for either of the races that morning.
More information is available at okcthunder.com/thunderrun.
