The Oklahoma City Thunder practice facility opened Monday for voluntary workouts.
A spokesperson said the Thunder were assured by state health officials that the team’s private testing won’t take from tests needed in the community.
The Thunder were able to provide written documentation to the NBA in order to test players and essential staff.
The team did not open its facility immediately on May 8, the first day league rules allowed after a league-wide suspension in play.
The NBA went dormant after shutting down games and organized workouts on March 11, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive before tipoff against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
