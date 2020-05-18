OKC Thunder: Against Mavs, what to look for when the Thunder are on offense

Nic Rutledge / For The Transcript

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams and Head Coach Billy Donovan talking during a timeout at the OKC Thunder Blue and White Scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Oklahoma City Blue's practice facility. Adams may play a greater role helping to facilitate the Thunder's offense.

 Nicholas Rutledge / For The Transcript

The Oklahoma City Thunder practice facility opened Monday for voluntary workouts.

A spokesperson said the Thunder were assured by state health officials that the team’s private testing won’t take from tests needed in the community.

The Thunder were able to provide written documentation to the NBA in order to test players and essential staff.

The team did not open its facility immediately on May 8, the first day league rules allowed after a league-wide suspension in play.

The NBA went dormant after shutting down games and organized workouts on March 11, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive before tipoff against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

