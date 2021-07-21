An already excited crowd reached its peak when Trae Young got to the podium.
The former Norman North and current Atlanta Hawks point guard took the stage alongside city leaders during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Young Family Athletic Center Wednesday, and didn’t try to hide his excitement for the facility named after his family.
“I’m so excited for this. It’s going to be so fun,” Young said.
There’s a lot of reasons for him and the community to be excited.
The center is a Norman Forward project, a voter-approved special sales tax initiative passed in 2015, and is currently projected to cost $36 million. The namesake comes from a $4 million dollar donation from the Trae Young Family Foundation.
Once completed, the 122,000 square-foot center, which will be located in University North Park next to Embassy Suites, will be one of the bigger athletic facilities in the region.
The facility will house eight basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts, and will include an aquatics portion that will house two 25-meter pools. The facility will also include NMotion, a 25,000-square-foot sports and human performance center operated by Norman Regional Health Systems.
The hope is the facility will become the hub for athletic competition in the community and attraction for people across the state. Young focused on this aspect during his comments at the groundbreaking.
“It was definitely tough growing up as a kid and having to travel around the whole country, having to go to Dallas to play in a gym with eight courts in it or wherever,” Young said. “To be able to bring that here and have some of the biggest tournaments, Adidas tournaments, the biggest things are going to be here in Norman. It’s just special, and for me that’s all it’s about.
“I don’t have fun unless the people around me are enjoying it, too. That’s why I give back and that’s why the city and everything about this is so important to me.”
The Young family has plenty of experience traveling for sports, particularly across the country. Trae even played games at the Mamba Sports Academy in California, launched in 2016 by Kobe Bryant that routinely hosted workouts for NBA and WNBA players. The academy also became a key venue for youth basketball tournaments.
Candice Young, Trae’s mom, mentioned the Mamba Sports Academy as having an influence on her family’s vision for the YFAC.
“I remember walking into that facility and just being amazed at all of the technology they used and all of the things they implemented,” Young said. “I think there’s so much that can be taken from that, and to have a facility that’s going to be available to people here, I think it’s going to be something that takes a lot of people by surprise here in Norman.”
Rayford Young, Trae’s dad, hopes the YFAC will give youth and adults new opportunities to grow as athletes here in Norman.
“I’ve been involved in youth athletic sports since we moved here (in 2002), and I was the dad that bugged everyone and got on everyone’s nerves because I told people when my son was four that he was going to be in the NBA,” Rayford said. “And just like when parents tell me that their kid is going to be in the NBA, I give them encouragement because you never know.
And that’s why we’re doing this.”