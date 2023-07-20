A federal circuit court decision went into effect Wednesday stating municipalities within eastern Oklahoma tribal reservations can not ticket Native Americans — while tribal officials reiterated offenders will still face consequences.
The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals’ mandate in Hooper v. Tulsa went into effect as the court did not make a ruling on Tulsa’s motion to stay the decision before the July 19 deadline.
Judges rejected the city of Tulsa’s argument that the city still had the ability to prosecute Native Americans for municipal violations despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma by claiming section 14 of the Curtis Act, a law from 1898 that predates Oklahoma’s statehood, gave the city the authority.
The Tenth Circuit ruled the Act only applied to Tulsa prior to Oklahoma’s statehood when the city operated under Arkansas law and “no longer applied.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt since launched a website claiming traffic laws will no longer apply uniformly within tribal boundaries and the decision puts public safety at risk.
“If a man with Indian heritage is not subject to the traffic laws and justice system of Tulsa, Oklahoma, what laws must he follow?” Stitt says in the video posted to the One Oklahoma website. “We can’t let special interests dictate Oklahoma’s future.”
“Local, state, and federal laws apply to everyone, and Choctaw Nation tribal members are not exempt,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in a guest editorial. “The idea that our tribe turns a blind eye to laws being broken by tribal members is quite simply false.”
Both traffic codes for the Choctaw Nation and state of Oklahoma show similar and often word-for-word language regarding excess speed and other traffic violations.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Lead Prosecutor Kara Bacon said Stitt’s rhetoric on the issue is dangerous.
“I think it’s dangerous to law enforcement, which leaves me scratching my head because Stitt’s whole argument is public safety,” Bacon said. “Especially for those officers who are cross-deputized and who have been sending us tickets because what happens if they pull over a misinformed citizen who thinks that this officer doesn’t have authority over them now?”
The Tenth’s Circuit decision recognized traffic tickets as a criminal citation that fall under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt case, in addition to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ rulings applying that analysis to seven tribal nations in eastern Oklahoma.
Choctaw Nation officials said the tribe holds more than 70 cross-deputization agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies within the tribe’s southeast Oklahoma reservation.
Cherokee Nation — the nation’s largest tribe that is headquartered in Tahlequah and spans 14 counties in northeastern Oklahoma — signed on July 17 with the Town of Verdigris for its 24th cross-deputization agreement.
Officials said the Town of Verdigris will be able to retain fees and fines associated with traffic offenses committed by Native Americans in the form of a donation, in recognition and exchange for the policing and administrative functions provided by the municipality.
“In the wake of the historic McGirt decision and the recent Hooper decision, Cherokee Nation will continue to choose cooperation with our local partners over conflict,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in the press release.
Sara Hill, Cherokee Nation attorney general, said the McGirt ruling made clear that Native tribes have jurisdiction over Natives who commit all types of crimes — and the Hooper v. Tulsa decision clarified jurisdiction over traffic violations.
“Now after Hooper, it’s more clear, I think, to everyone that in fact the cities do lack jurisdiction to prosecute Indians who commit crimes in cities,” she said.
Municipalities keep all but $30 from fines collected from traffic tickets given to tribal citizens through the agreements.
Hill said tribal citizens will still be taken to the same jails before appearing before tribal judges.
“If they get arrested in Cherokee County, then they will still be taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and they will be booked in. We have a contract with CCDC, so it’s just the Cherokee Nation will be paying for your stay there instead of Oklahoma paying for it,” she said. “The bond for that would be set by the tribal court and then you would appear in front of the tribal court to handle whatever the charge was that got you arrested in the first place.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the Hooper decision has no bearing on him and his officers at all.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said the decision did not change how his department treated traffic tickets written to tribal members. McAlester PD has forwarded such citations to the Choctaw Nation for prosecution since the Oklahoma court of Criminal Appeals applied the McGirt ruling to the tribe in 2021 in Sizemore v. Oklahoma.
Hearod said officers will write the citation and file it through the city. Once the court clerk receives and verifies the defendant’s tribal status information, the ticket is forwarded to the Choctaw Nation for prosecution. Officers can also send the tickets to the tribe if the information is provided during the traffic stop.
“That’s just the way we’ve been operating and that’s how we continue to operate,” Hearod said.
The city of McAlester receives half of the fine after the citation is paid in Choctaw Nation District Court.
Hearod said his department works well with Choctaw Nation’s judicial system and will continue to do so.
Bacon said there are a few communities within the reservation that are not forwarding tickets to the tribe due to the town’s legal counsel telling them to hold off. Bacon said her office and her tribe have held roundtables for local agencies to attend and learn how the process works with the last one being held Thursday in McAlester.
“Everybody is trying real hard,” Bacon said. “This continuous misinformation and propaganda campaign the governor is running takes away from us being able to devote our time and our leadership to fixing the problems and operating post-Sizemore to having to run around and reeducate the community because of this misinformation.
“It’s very disheartening,” Bacon said.
Attorneys for the City of Tulsa asked the circuit court for a stay on the June 28 ruling, stating that “the City will have to conduct a significant change in the way it proceeds with law enforcement, code enforcement, municipal prosecution, and other important aspects of city business” and that it would have “far reaching effects in the City of Tulsa which could subject to the City to other litigation during the interim should the Court not issue a stay of the mandate.”
Six eastern Oklahoman tribes said the city has no basis for requesting a stay. A ruling on this request was not available as of press time.
Hill said misinformation about the Hooper ruling is frustrating and she hopes more people understand it.
“Like everyone who’s here, all of the different officers that our reservation can arrest any of them. It’s just a question of who prosecutes them,” Hill said. “Does it go to the Cherokee Nation for prosecution, or does it go to the state?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.