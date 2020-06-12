On-campus staff working on the grounds of the Hebrew Home at Riverdale are tested for COVID-19 by nasal swab before they can begin their shifts, Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. The testing operation began on May 20 and processes an average of 350 swab tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround time on results. All staff members, including construction contractors, security personnel, food services and maintenance members, in addition to critical medical staff, are tested twice a week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)