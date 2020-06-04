• Editor’s note: There are more questions than answers regarding when, and how, college football will begin again. Each week until next season, The Transcript will produce its Watch List to monitor developments, setbacks or points of interest surrounding college football’s anticipated return.
The city of Norman and the University of Oklahoma have a unique relationship. Because OU is a state agency, it isn't, for instance, subject to to Norman mayor Breea Clark's emergency orders.
However, the two also work together closely and will have to as college football season approaches, with the coronavirus pandemic still present.
We talked to Clark on Thursday about her thoughts on football starting on time, whether she and the city have legal authority to impede an OU football season, tailgating, economics and more.
Here is that conversation. It has been edited for length.
Norman Transcript: What’s the communication like between your office, city government and the OU athletic department?
Clark: I haven’t had any communication with the OU athletic department, but I have had several conversations with (OU) president (Joe) Harroz about what they’re doing in the fall and their hope for football. We both depend on it so much in terms of revenue, not just for the city, which is obvious through the sales taxes, hotels and all the different sources of revenue for gameday weekend. It’s a huge source of revenue (for OU) in terms of tickets and concessions. But both of us want to take care of people before profit. So it is a fine balancing act. I think we’ve both been very proactive with the university and the city where we’re hopeful we can make it happen in the fall.
I love football as much as the next Normanite, and I also think it’s important for morale in the community. So aside from the profit part we need it to feel a little bit normal. But we’re not gonna do it at the expense of student-athletes or people who enjoy the games, or residents for that matter. It’s a fine balancing act, but I think we’ve been proactive enough on the front end that we’re cautiously optimistic.
NT: How do you navigate the pressure between the economic impact of football and public health safety? And what will the economic impact be if football takes place without fans in the stands?
Clark: Well, that’s the tricky part, because if there are no fans in the stands that puts OU at an economic disadvantage. Then the city would have to decide if they’re going to allow tailgating, or some sort of fan experience. And can we do it safely? We’re two different entities (OU and the city) working for a common purpose. I guess it would depend on if people were still coming to Norman, even if there are no fans in the stands. And we just don’t know what that looks like. We’ve never been in this situation. I’ve already publicly expressed my fears about large tailgate groups. If these individual tailgates stay within individual tailgate groups, that’s not the fun of tailgating. The fun of tailgating is walking around, seeing everybody, that kind of camaraderie. We just want to be able to do it safely.
NT: Have you modeled a way people can tailgate safely, and possibly stimulate the economy, in the event fans won’t be in the stands this fall?
Clark: Not yet. We’ve had informal conversations. That is our next step. We’re continuing communication with the university and athletic department. We need to be prepared. I did have that conversation with our city manager this week about putting together the plan, what it looks like on our end.
NT: Let’s say fans sign a legal waiver to not take legal action if they get sick, is that productive? Have you been hearing anything about that?
Clark: Oh, yes. I haven’t heard about it directly with OU football, but I’m signing a waiver for my kid to go to summer camp. We live in such a litigious nation, being an attorney, I read an article where businesses and employers are preparing for the onslaught of lawsuits, right? So you have to show you’re taking the proper precautions. And on a voluntary activity like this, a waiver would be smart.
NT: What if from a standpoint of virus infections, other cities in the Big 12 are ready to start on time, but Norman isn’t?
Clark: Well, that wouldn’t be my decision. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, so I’m optimistic. It would have to be some sort of major spike or spread for me to pause at this point. It’s all about contact tracing. We know there are going to be new cases. It’s contact tracing and hospital capacity, and we’re doing both very, very well right now.
NT: How many people would you feel comfortable with in the stadium in the fall?
Clark: I don’t know if I’m prepared to answer that yet, just because I haven’t seen the modeling and I don’t know the number.
NT: How many people do you foresee being allowed in businesses by Sept. 1?
Clark: At this time, we’re foreseeing no restrictions at that time. So we’re going to have to work on, when do we start pulling back? What are the numbers that have to be seen where we go, "OK, everyone needs to call down and do a reverse Reopen Norman." We’re still having conversations on that as well. Then there’s the tricky part, with OU being a state agency, they aren’t as tied to the city restrictions as other entities. For example with our utilities, they don’t pay utilities, we negotiate with them. Luckily, we have great relationships with our community partners, lots of communication and I think we’re all on the same side when it comes to this pandemic. People are like, "She’s going to cancel football." I literally don’t have the authority to do that.
NT: So, the mayor’s office or city government cannot legally impede an OU football season?
Clark: The university, and even Norman Public Schools, are political subdivisions of the state located within the city. So just like our emergency order: Even with my emergency power, because they are divisions of the state, they don’t have to abide by my orders. But I touched on the importance of partnerships and community relationships during all this. For example, Norman closed our golf courses and OU’s course closed with us even though they didn’t have to. So we really do work together, and that’s why communication is key. This will be a decision that we’ll just have to work together on and communicate, because it won’t be up to me.
I want to be very, very clear: I’m a huge football fan. I was wearing one of my gameday shirts today (Thursday). And not just for the economic piece of it, it’s the tradition, the camaraderie. The spirit of an entire city is a beautiful thing. So I’m a big proponent and don’t want to see it go away if it doesn’t have to. But we are in a historic once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and I don’t want to be the mayor from “Jaws.”
Trending up
Clark and OU haven’t disclosed a capacity limit for Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but another school located north off Interstate 35 has.
Oklahoma State, according to the Tulsa World, will allow a full stadium of fans if local health officials allow it.
Trending down
A sobering reminder that coronavirus persists has been reflected in some athletes’ positive tests the past few days, as players prep to return to campus.
Specifically, it’s a reminder of the threat of asymptomatic people carrying it. That was the case Wednesday with three players from Oklahoma State.
Two others from from Ole Miss also tested positive that day. Thursday, it was at least five Alabama football players, according to BamaInsider.
There had been no known cases of COVID-19 in the Big 12 or SEC until this week.
Dates to consider
July 1 (Big 12 athletes from other fall sports may return to campus); July 1 (basketball players may return); July 15 (athletes from all sports may return).
Notable
Here's a bonus date to consider: October 10, the weekend of the Red River rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) cleared the path for stadiums in Texas to hold fans at 50 percent capacity. He issued an executive order Wednesday, increasing the previous week’s capacity by 25 percent.
Specifically, that means about 46,000 fans at the Cotton Bowl and 40,000 fans at AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 championship.
Quotable
Riley, on his increased work with OU president Joe Harroz: “He's certainly had more contact with Joe Castiglione, but we've had some direct contact, both about the virus, our stance on when to bring the players back, our stance on testing and when to bring the staff back … Joe (Harroz) and I have a great relationship. I got to know him when he was the dean of the law school, and he's been a good friend of Coach (Bob) Stoops' for years, and that was kind of my introduction to him.”
