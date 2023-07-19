Civic leaders are always trying to define the character and the soul of their communities. Because, if they can do that, they will know what their communities value and what they expect. With that knowledge, development decisions and charting a course for the future is easier.
When leaders are in step with what a community wants, there is more contentment, satisfaction and quality of life is better. Local policymakers try a lot of things to understand their communities. They talk to local thought leaders, and old timers. They conduct surveys, read media commentaries and more.
And good for them for trying, but in the end, conclusions can be subjective, and assumptions can be challenged. But what if a large cross-section of a community comes together for multiple meetings to talk about what is most important to them and how their community could be stronger? What if this cross section produces a basketful of ideas and, as a group, they decide which ones are best and then publish them for the entire community to see?
If they did that, then perhaps they would have produced the clearest possible picture of what is in the character and soul of their community.
Under the leadership of the Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC), that extraordinary process wrapped up on Wednesday when the One Norman Visioning Task Force released its draft report to the community, spelling out the dreams and aspirations of a city that has lost its way.
After nearly 20 hours of meeting time spaced over a six-week period, the 137-member task force passed forward 64 vision statements pertaining to the fabric of our community, including education, economic development, community leadership, quality of life and city infrastructure.
The full report listing all 64 vision statements is posted at onenorman.org. Among the many recommendations, the task force said Norman should have an entrepreneurial ecosystem that fosters start-ups that create jobs, and it wants Norman to be a showcase for festivals, arts, sports tourism, and other regional events that would drive visitors into local businesses.
The task force said Norman should have the state’s premier education system and they want more public-private partnerships where leaders are aligned to solve problems and create a more prosperous community.
The residents called for a safe and secure water supply and a premier transportation system for a more dense, growing population and a comprehensive vision that encompasses everything from bike trails to turnpikes.
And the task force would like Norman to have more walkable, safe, and green neighborhoods with a diverse range of housing for all socioeconomic levels. And the group wants Norman to be a recreational hub with a park on the North Canadian River and an entertainment district with an arena.
While these highlights provide a mere overview of the full report, they represent a sample of the aspirational spirit that took hold when task force members began talking about what they would really like to see in their town.
But the best part of One Norman is what’s to come. The report is a living document that will not die on a shelf like so many other task-force documents. The One Norman process includes “vision partners” who will work to bring each aspiration to fruition.
The City of Norman, the University of Oklahoma, Moore Norman Technology Center, and the Sooner Centurions business organization are the founding vision partners, but many more will be recruited from throughout Norman. They will be businesses, civic organizations, nonprofits, and other groups with a stake in Norman’s future. Each vision partner will be free to choose which vision statements they would like to focus on and perhaps form coalitions to help see them through.
Each year there will be a progress review with each vision partner to ensure momentum and encourage accountability. And every other year, One Norman will hold town hall meetings to report on progress toward achieving One Norman’s vision.
These are exciting times for Norman, and positive change is on the horizon, said Crystal Romanyszyn, NEDC sr. vice president and One Norman coordinator.
And she’s right. Norman now has in its hands something other communities could only dream of having. We know the character and the soul of our city. We know what we want, and we know where we want to go. Now, it’s up to us to put in the work to get there.
