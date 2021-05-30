Hospitals are part of our life cycles. It is where we welcome new family members and often where we say goodbye to others.
Here, we trust healers to make us well and send us back home, back to school and work. We trust they will always be there, trained and ready when needed.
As Norman Regional celebrates 75 years as our community’s hospital this week, Lynn Harper will also mark the special date. She was the first baby delivered at Norman Municipal. Her birth story and a photo of the new hospital’s first surgery made The Norman Transcript’s front page on June 4, 1946.
Dr. R.C. Mayfield welcomed her into the community at 5:20 a.m. Proud parents were Donald E. Harper, a Navy pilot here in training, and Bobba Lynn Harper of Norman. The baby’s picture graced the hospital’s nursery wall for many years.
“I was there but I certainly don’t remember it,” Harper said. The family moved around the country but made its way back to Norman in 1959.
In a way, both Harper and Norman Municipal were World War II babies. The small American Legion Hospital, dedicated to the 16 World War I casualties from Norman, opened in 1925 and closed in 1943.
Most doctors and trained medical workers were needed to help fight the war. For three years, Norman went without a community hospital. Sick patients were taken outside of Norman for treatment. Some braved inclement weather to reach Oklahoma City hospitals.
After the war, the Norman Chamber of Commerce promoted a bond issue and the federal government made a grant. Building materials, once needed by the military, became available and the 61-bed Norman Municipal Hospital began taking shape on an acre of land on Johnson Street.
Dr. Phil Haddock, one of the hospital’s first physicians, once recalled for me the early days. He and his brother, Dr. Jim Haddock, are in the newspaper’s first surgery picture.
“People wanted the hospital real bad,” he told me. “But during the war, you couldn’t build anything. When it was done, it was just far enough from Oklahoma City. Patients got more tender care here than they did in Oklahoma City.”
Over the 75 years, the hospital has evolved from the 61 original beds and 29 employees to today’s 387 beds and 3,500 employees. It has served central Oklahoma for 75 years, through booms, busts, storms and a pandemic.
A keepsake book documents those decades of healing on Porter Avenue and prepares the community for the transition to a Southeast Norman emergency department, plus a primary Healthplex campus and Porter Avenue reconfiguration.
An anniversary celebration will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 7 at the Porter Campus Education Center. Additionally, the hospital will break ground on the southeast emergency department at 24th Avenue SE and State Highway 9 at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
To survive and thrive, hospitals grow and change to meet the healthcare needs of a community. Norman Regional’s Inspire Health concept will transform health care in central Oklahoma, consolidate in-patient services and create new opportunities and partnerships.
For 75 years, Norman Municipal, then Norman Regional, expanded, adding equipment, medical specialties and a workforce to serve its patients. It has grown to become part of the community’s fabric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.