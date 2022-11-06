Bonnie Allison often walked and trained with younger people as she prepared for an epic mountain climb, which she completed a few weeks ago.
Well-meaning friends would often ask, “Why don’t you walk with people your own age?”
“Because they’re all in the nursing home or dead,” said Allison, 80.
Needless to say, she was the oldest climber in her group who reached the top of the 19,340-foot Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania last month. She was accompanied by her son, Russell Allison, 58, of Norman.
It was her second attempt to climb Kilimanjaro. An illness kept her from reaching the top last year.
She returned this time and climbed the famous volcanic peak in five days and got back down in less than two days.
“I’ve done some 14,000-foot climbs, but that’s the highest I’ve ever been,” she said. “It was a long way up, that’s for sure. We looked around and took some pictures and then headed back down.”
Just the travel alone would make a normal octogenarian weary. It took four flights totaling 31 hours in the air just to get there.
They received medals and certificates upon completion.
Allison had wanted to take on the mountain for many years but feared the costs of travel were prohibitive.
When she looked into it, it wasn’t nearly as expensive as she initially thought.
She started planning on her second trip in the summer and finally got her son to commit.
“I started bugging him and told him I was either going to go by myself or he could go with me,” she said. “It was just great having him there.”
Russell, an accomplished triathlete and runner in a cross-country race, had no trouble getting ready, but he did have to find some new footwear.
“I’ve never owned a pair of hiking boots,” he said.
Bonnie, who retired from working in September, hasn’t always been the athletic type. She was raised on a dairy farm where her father couldn’t understand why a girl would want to run or ride a bike long distances.
It wasn’t until after her two sons were reared that she began cycling, climbing, walking and running.
“I didn’t do anything until I was 45. I got my first bicycle when I was 45.”
She rode in a Ride Across America, finishing even though she was involved in an accident that briefly took her off the bike.
Bonnie is unsure what her next challenge will be. She may get back into cycling.
“I don’t know what I’ll do next but I’ll do something,” she said.
Her advice for others thinking about ascending Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in all of Africa: “If you’re going to do it, don’t wait until you’re 80.
“If I would have known how hard it was, I would have done it again. If I would have known how much it hurt my back, I wouldn’t have done it again.”
