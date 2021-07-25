In the Embassy Suites parking lot Wednesday morning, there was at least one Pisces bumper sticker on an aquatics booster’s car.
It stood as a gentle reminder that it has been nearly 20 years since local swimming enthusiasts, mostly parents of high school athletes, began pushing the City of Norman to build an indoor pool. The Pisces Project was the group’s mantra, and cars began sporting bumper stickers showing support.
Kids who chose swimming were relegated to swim in pools left over from the World War II-era naval bases or an aging university pool.
If Norman had a modern, competitive indoor pool like other cities have, it could host tournaments and showcase our city and more of its athletes.
On Wednesday, the city broke ground on the 122,000-square-foot Young Family Athletic Center. It’s the latest Norman Forward project. That list now includes two libraries, a new outdoor water park and tennis center, and numerous regional and neighborhood park improvements.
The structure, in University North Park on the north side of the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, will include two pools, eight basketball courts, 12 overlaying volleyball courts, locker rooms, a retail shop, offices and a Norman Regional sports and human performance center.
While it’s not everything the local sports community wanted, it’s a giant leap from where we’ve been.
• • •
“It’s been a long time coming. My first thought was, ‘Well, they’re committed now,’” longtime Norman schools and Sooner Swim Club coach Kent Nicholson thought after the festive groundbreaking. “It’s going to be great, and we’re excited about it.”
The Pisces Project began around 2005 as an effort to build an indoor swim complex to allow year-round swimming for both competition and recreation. Sooner Swim Club used an old pool on the South Base for many years and then moved to the University of Oklahoma’s pool.
“We all anticipate the OU pool going away some day,” Nicholson said.
• • •
Pisces and others got involved in Norman Forward planning before the 2015 citywide vote.
At that time, it was about developing a venue to host regional swimming competitions.
The new venue is expected to open in spring 2023. The half-cent Norman Forward tax is being combined with money from the University North Park TIF district, hotel-motel room tax funds dedicated to parks and the $4 million donation from the Trae Young Family Foundation.
“It just offers a real solid opportunity for the club and the sport to grow,” said Nicholson, who swam here as a youth and has coached swimming since 1989. “We know there will be a strong, viable swim team for the future.”
• • •
Nearby, the Optimists Gym may be on its final seasons as a venue for local basketball players.
The old Navy drill hall, constructed as a temporary structure in the blitz-build spring of 1942, is one of the last remnants of the Naval Air Station, which trained thousands of pilots here.
It’s not the kind of venue that would attract many tournaments. Many parents feared allowing their kids inside on windy days.
Young, now a point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, spent some time in the Optimist Gym as a youth before playing at Norman North and OU. He was excited about Wednesday’s groundbreaking. He recalled traveling throughout the region to play in better gymnasiums.
“It was definitely tough as a kid growing up and having to travel around the whole country,” he said. “The biggest things are going to be here in Norman. It’s just special.”
The $4 million gift is one of the largest in the city’s history. Not a bad legacy for a 22-year-old.