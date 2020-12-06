An older friend who had made enough money in building and development to have beautiful homes, land to roam and places to travel once told me he didn’t worry about leaving his kids and grandkids much money. What he wanted to leave them more than anything was a legacy they could take pride in.
Would his children and grandchildren be proud of how he was remembered in his community? What would be the lasting impact of his life in Norman? What would people think of when they heard his name generations after he was gone?
Ruby Grant, not a well-known name as my developer friend, left quite an impact on her community. A regional park, the first in west Norman, was dedicated in her honor Friday afternoon.
She always wanted her family’s farm to become a park, but the story of how Norman acquired the 148 acre tract at 36th Avenue Northwest and Franklin Road is legend and more than a quarter century in the making.
• • •
Grant, a school teacher who never married, lived a frugal lifestyle on the family’s homesteaded land. She didn’t have a car or running water, even though she could have afforded both.
“She was a sweet lady that spent most of her life on the family farm on this site,” city parks and recreation director Jud Foster told the ribbon-cutting audience.
He met her once while scouting locations for a westside community park. Grant directed Foster to Ron Burton, then the director of the OU Foundation.
Burton said when he first met with Grant in Norman banker Bill Patten’s office in the mid 1980s, he was not encouraged about her eventually donating the land to the university.
“I told her that the University of Oklahoma Foundation and the university wasn’t in the parks business. They are in the business of educating people and sending them out into the world to do good things,” Burton recalled.
• • •
He left the meeting thinking nothing would become of the encounter with Grant.
“I didn’t think I did a very good job,” he said.
A few weeks later, the banker called to say Grant had decided to leave her entire estate to the University of Oklahoma.
“We ended up with this beautiful piece of property,” Burton said.
• • •
Burton — supported by the mayor and city council, Foster and others — was able to convince his OU Foundation trustees to sell the land to the city for about 40 percent of the appraised value. The land must remain park land, or it reverts to the foundation.
Former council member Mandy Haws said the park was 14 years in the making.
“This is Norman’s Central Park,” she said. “Ruby Grant Park has definitely been worth the wait.”
It is one of several completed Norman Forward projects and includes picnic areas, a disc golf course, dog parks, walking trails and sports fields. An all-inclusive playground welcomes children of all abilities.
Future amenities include gardens, a sculpture area, trails, a splash pad and skate park.
Burton said the park will serve as the northwest gateway into the city and would make Grant proud.
“I have to believe, my fellow citizens of Norman, that today Ruby has a smile on her face that’s bigger than anything you can imagine,” he said.
