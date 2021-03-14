Editor,
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many small businesses in the county, state, and the rest of the United States. The pandemic has closed many beloved businesses that will never be able to come back, which has also left many out of jobs.
At this point, the Global Health Security Act is waiting to pass the House of Representatives in the U.S. Congress. The Global Health Security Act is sitting at 66 co-sponsors, with Rep. Tom Cole being one of them. There is a need for better pandemic preparedness to prevent infectious disease outbreaks in the United States and around the world.
COVID-19 showed Americans and Oklahomans this need, so they are able to keep their small businesses open and to employee members of the community, but what about those living in poverty? The Borgen Project is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce global poverty. They believe this act will not only help Americans be more prepared for the next pandemic but also those living in poverty around the world. I have contacted my congressional leaders about supporting the Global Health Security Act, and I hope you will do as well.
Sincerely,
Chloe Plumley
Norman
