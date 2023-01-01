Arena a horrible idea for many reasons
Editor, Norman Transcript:
Thanks to Joe Carter for his well-stated opposition to an entertainment arena in northwest Norman.
The arena is a horrible idea for many reasons.
There are excellent venues in Oklahoma City, a 30-minute drive, that are far superior to anything we could develop in the UNP.
Additionally, this would further cannibalize the remaining areas of Norman, leaving no businesses or shopping opportunities for the majority of our residents.
One point not mentioned is that Norman does not have the infrastructure for such a project and city government is probably not capable of developing such infrastructure. Traffic issues would make the majority of the UNP inaccessible to the public.
Please drop this worthless project before you do any real damage
RON HOUSE
Norman
