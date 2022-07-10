OU President Paul Sharp had fired the 25-year-old former OU English instructor for disrobing in front of her freshman students. She reportedly thought the students would comprehend a poem better if she removed her clothing.
• • •
Afterward, she and her husband, Jim, sat together most afternoons near Boyd and Asp Avenue.
On this day, she would auction off her bikini top for $10. The bikini bottom, which she was not wearing at the time, was sold earlier for $5.
After the unveiling, her husband Jim shook her hand and reportedly said, “Congratulations, Comrade, you’re a true revolutionary.”
• • •
Hundreds of onlookers, many with cameras, watched as rookie officer Teresa Hamilton placed the topless Mrs. Berlowitz inside the car and told her she was under arrest for indecent exposure. Other officers ringed the car and pushed the crowd back from the open windows.
It’s been 50 years since Wendy was fired and 49 since she took to the streets in protest that her husband could legally remove his shirt in public but she couldn’t.
Jim Berlowitz told reporters, “We have got to show the people on this planet that there is nothing wrong with nudity.”
The arraignment was held that afternoon before Associate District Judge Alan Couch. Bond was set at $1,000. Attorney Joe Barr planned to ask for a reduction in bail as Mrs. Berlowitz was indigent.
• • •
Norman, the campus and the Berlowitzes survived the early 1970s. The couple, musicians by trade, traveled the country in search of vintage records that they bought and sold from their Dodge station wagon which also doubled as living quarters much of the time.
Occasionally, they’d stop by newspaper offices and check in with reporters they had met along the way.
Jim was shot and killed in Mexico in 1984. Wendy’s whereabouts are unknown but her Campus Corner show sure put Norman in the spotlight.