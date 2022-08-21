Editor’s note: This is a repeat of a popular column published several years ago.
With no camera shutter clicking, the A&W Root Beer stand on Robinson Street was taken down earlier this month, another piece of my youth disassembled with a front-end loader.
Another part of Americana pushed over, loaded into a dump truck and hauled to fill a nameless farmer’s pasture.
My sleep was interrupted one night this week thinking that pieces of the trademark orange and white concrete block, the steel posts and the metal roof will be forever stranded in a ravine in southwestern Oklahoma.
Demolition was inevitable. The widening of Robinson Street and the reconstruction of Flood Avenue, made the site much more valuable. The business had been closed for months. Some of us held out hope it would miraculously reopen.
The reality of development makes economic sense, but it sure doesn’t lessen the personal loss for those of us who have always called Norman home.
A&W was home to the tasty burger family — Papa, Mama, Teen and Baby. Floats came in frosty mugs.
Take-home containers full of the home brew were mysteriously mixed with a boat’s oar in the drive-in’s small back room and pumped through a refrigerated line to the front-room tap.
Paper take-home containers doubled as megaphones when emptied.
There were smiling car-hops in wheat jeans, starched white shirts, clip-on bow ties and polished Penny Loafers. Mr. Jones ran a right ship. He expected the best out of his crews.
My job interview outside the orange screen door was brief.
“Son, you need to cut your hair,” he said. “Nobody will tip someone with that long of hair.”
“No thanks,” I said. A guy has to stand for something.
Free baby root beers for kids were normally used as a reward for good grades at school, a yard well-mowed or a birthday surprise.
It was a great way for kids to end a long summer day of swimming at the North Base pool.
Over a frosty mug, you could tell your parents about what happened at the pool — Pinky Higginbotham’s high-drive mishap, who else just got a driver’s license, or the girl down the street in her new, floral, two-piece.
How many kitchen cabinets in Norman hold a souvenir mug with that A&W logo? Some were purchased. Most were pilfered.
My brother, and others who sacrificed their hair to work there, had to pay for the ones stolen from their aluminum trays.
Perhaps the drive-in’s remains will be placed next to pieces of other Robinson Street landmarks.
Bury A&W with some of Red’s Tavern, where boys could peek through an open back door and watch grown men play pool, drink Jax beer and listen to Conway Twitty’s twang.
Put it near the rubble from J.D. Vaught’s Texaco, where the men wearing the star would never dream of making the customer pump their own gasoline.
Or place those flecks of orange and white with what’s left of Court’s Grill, where an after-church family breakfast of waffles and sausage was a huge event.
Or bury the rubble with the Norman Park Lodge, where tourists stayed on their way to a University of Oklahoma football game, or near the rock walls of Hardie Field, where Jim Baker coached Central’s football team and where we dragged hoses all summer getting ready for fall practice.
Progress and change are inevitable. But sometimes, it’s worthwhile to pause and recall those landmarks that meant so much to so many.
