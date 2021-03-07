Seventy-eight Oklahomans living at the Oaklawn Retreat in Jacksonville, Ill., boarded a train one day in 1895.
They were headed back to their home state, the young prairie town of Norman, and the new private sanitarium that would care for them.
The first patient, a woman from Woodward County, was admitted on June 15, 1895. That was the beginning of what is now known as Griffin Memorial Hospital, on the city’s near east side.
Prior to 1895, Oklahoma Territory contracted out its mental patients to the state of Illinois.
When the failed High Gate Academy buildings on the east end of Main Street became available, some Oklahoma doctors formed the Oklahoma Sanitarium Co. and bought the campus.
They then contracted with the territorial legislature to care for the patients closer to their families.
The sanitarium became a state institution a few years after statehood. Central State Hospital was later named to honor Dr. David Griffin, an early-day hospital psychiatrist and administrator.
Inscribed on the hospital’s front gate was “Norman Institute for Violently Mentally Insane.”
Legend has it that Griffin, a psychiatrist from North Carolina, personally chiseled the word “Insane” off the sign in an early attempt to reduce the stigma of mental illness.
Thousands of patients have received care at the hospital which, at one time, employed hundreds of Oklahomans. It was a gated city within our city.
The hospital had a dairy, cattle operation, gardens, laundries, an ice and power plant and recreational areas for patients.
Most patients had jobs within the institution. Doctors and administrators lived on the grounds with their families.
“In Norman you basically had a town within the town where thousands of people lived out their lives,” Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, told a Norman civic audience last week.
Although the hospital’s footprint in Norman and mental health’s emphasis on outpatient treatment has changed over the years, the hospital’s overall mission remains consistent: deliver world-class psychiatric care.
Pending legislative approval and funding through excess Norman land sales, the Griffin campus itself will take on a new look in coming years.
Slatton-Hodges said the department is searching for an architect to map out what a new Griffin Hospital will look like and what the state can afford.
“Within the next couple of years we will be well on our way to building a new psychiatric hospital in Norman,” she told a civic audience Thursday.
Slatton-Hodges said Norman was a unique community in that residents seem to really care about each other. The state entities, including a children’s hospital, a community mental health center and Griffin, make it a hub for the state department.
“It’s a wonderful community that has long been dedicated to making sure all of its citizens’ needs are met,” she said.
Griffin was recently honored as facility of the year at the organization’s annual banquet. The honor came as the hospital responded to the COVID-19 crisis, setting up a 15-bed quarantine unit.
Staff members set up an incident command and met daily in the early weeks to ensure hospital staff and mental health consumers were protected.
Statewide, nearly 200,000 Oklahomans received state and contracted mental health services in Fiscal Year 2020. The majority of those were on the community side, with about 7% in-patient services.
Future plans include incorporating a nationwide “9-8-8” emergency call system that would activate mental health providers to de-escalate situations before they become a crisis involving law enforcement or emergency rooms. That system is anticipated to come online in July 2022.
The Norman entities generated a $32 million payroll, but Slatton-Hodges said the economic impact is secondary to the human capital preserved.
“The biggest contribution is the life-saving service we deliver,” she said.
