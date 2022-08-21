The No. 988 replaces the National Suicide Hotline to make it easier for people to remember how to get help if they or a loved one is experiencing mental health distress.
This nationwide 24/7 number kicked off in July 2022, and connects people directly to a mental health professional. A crisis may include thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or other kinds of emotional distress.
There is no need to try to figure out if the situation is bad enough. If there is a concern, call or text.
The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration reports:
• In 2020 alone, the United States had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes
• For people aged 10-34, suicide is the leading cause of death, and
• From April 2020 to 2021, over 100,000 individuals died from drug overdoses
Sadly, I remember the days when someone was suicidal at our treatment center and our only choice was to call the police. While the police were very respectful, the procedure was to handcuff them and walk them out to their squad car to transport them to a crisis center.
While we knew it would save that person’s life at that moment, the process did not foster dignity and respect. It reinforced the shame and stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders. Often with the police officers’ cooperation, we would meet at the back door in the alley so the person would not have to be humiliated by walking through the reception area handcuffed.
Today, we understand more about substance use disorders and other mental health issues. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) is collaborating with multiple partners across the state and nation to build a comprehensive crisis response continuum to supply immediate access to help when an Oklahoman is experiencing a mental health crisis.
With 988, an estimated 80% of callers will experience a resolution of crisis by talking with a mental health professional. When needed, if the crisis is not resolved through a phone call, the call center will dispatch statewide mobile crisis teams for further assessment and intervention.
Approximately 70% of these crisis situations will be resolved at this point. The mental health professionals will schedule follow-up appointments for the same or next day with local community mental health and behavioral health centers.
Every law enforcement officer will have 24/7 access to a licensed behavioral health professional to aid with assessment, evaluation and connection to treatment. In Oklahoma, police officers make over 20,000 trips yearly to help someone in need of mental health crisis services. This model allows private companies to supply transportation to a crisis center when it is more than 30 miles away.
Over 1,200 officers have been trained in Oklahoma in Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), a 40-hour training course for police officers sponsored by ODMHSAS with support from National Alliance on Mental Illness. CIT is an intensive training on mental health, and incorporates scenarios based on actual mental health calls for service.
According to the City of Norman, our police department currently has 53 commissioned officers, eight communication officers, one fire inspector and one municipal court officer who are CIT trained.
As we work together, more people will be connected to the help they need. Lives will be saved. We will let people know there is no shame in asking for help, and help is available 24/7.
For more information, visit samhsa.gov/find-help/988 or bit.ly/3ChxlAk.
