Having just moved from Florida, I first met policy wonk and business entrepreneur Melissa Houston in 2021 when she was recommended to me as someone that could offer clarity on Oklahoma issues, politics, and processes.
Our meeting at Stella Nova that June morning was incredibly insightful, but little did I know just how connected Melissa is, or how important she would become to the work of the coalition.
That would take 18 months, and I’ve still only scratched the surface.
You see, Ms. Houston likes to fly under the radar, a behind-the-scenes kind of person who gets things done, and when the day is over, others take the credit.
To her, there are few outcomes better than that.
A graduate of the University of Oklahoma and OU Law, the 929 Strategies founder has a servant’s heart, and she has the resume to prove it.
Her background is deep and wide in the field of public policy, a passion she’s carried through nearly three decades of public service.
Her career started in the mid-1990s, interning for the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Council, and her first full-time job was with the Oklahoma Truth in Sentencing Policy Advisory Commission.
When the Alfred P. Murrah Building was bombed in April 1995, she was a 25-year-old Advisory Commission attorney in the Journal Record building across the street.
That was a defining moment, she says, seeing so many of her friends and colleagues injured.
After that, Ms. Houston knew she would spend the rest of her career in public service, using her energy and skills to help shape public policy.
As a side note, because she didn’t tell me during coffee, if you want to know more about her experience that fateful day, just stop by the memorial, and view her video recollection next to the reflection pool.
What followed the bombing has been a winding path that has carried her to county, state, and federal levels of government, including four years with the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association.
She spent nearly nine years as chief of staff for the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, contributing to federal anti-terrorism policy following the 911 attack.
In fact, Norman served as a beta test for some of those national policies.
She also served as chief of staff for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office before beginning a three-year tenure as Oklahoma’s Labor Commissioner and concurrent role as the Oklahoma Secretary of Education & Workforce Development.
It is fair to say that hundreds of movers and shakers from across the state and around the country have Melissa’s name, number and email address on their cellphones, and why wouldn’t they?
When it comes to public policy in Oklahoma, she knows the influential people, she knows how decisions are made, and she knows what it takes to push legislation across the finish line.
In fact, most recently, without her strategic insights and assistance, the state might not have invested $20 million in Norman for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
It was, after all, the only investment the state made in Norman.
All those years of public service led Melissa to open a new door in 2019 when she founded 929 Strategies, a Norman-based public policy firm established to advocate for Oklahoma businesses.
For most people, starting a business during COVID-19 would have been unfathomable, but given Ms. Houston’s knack for reading the tea leaves, it’s thriving and continuing to grow exponentially.
“Government policy can have a significant influence on the business climate,” she says. “Businesses should be aware of the potential impact of changing policy, and they should have the ability to influence those changes.”
Because most small business owners simply don’t have that luxury, Melissa and her team provide the tools, and knowledge, businesses need to protect their interests so they can focus on growing.
An example of that is her recent work with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to identify ways to foster more entrepreneurialism in the state. She was able to help the state identify obstacles and explore policies to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start businesses.
That process led to new policies that are helping to grow the availability of venture capital within the state.
Not too long ago, the availability of venture capital in Oklahoma was very low.
In recent years, there has been growth through state and private resources, such as the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the Oklahoma Center for Advancement of Science & Technology and others.
Just six months ago, Norman-based Boyd Street Ventures, opened shop, too.
“Entrepreneurialism is a natural fit for the Sooner State because Oklahomans are historically resilient people,” said Melissa, who loves her state and has loved living in Norman, since starting college here in the 1980s.
“I’ve loved every job I’ve ever had, and starting 929 Strategies has been another wonderful opportunity to advance Oklahoma by helping to make our businesses stronger.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.