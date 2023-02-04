Quietly through the rancor of COVID a game-changing development has occurred in Norman’s job creation niche. A development so profound its effects will reverberate across the city and state of Oklahoma for years to come. and we’re just at the tip of the iceberg.
Norman has completed the “circle of life” for entrepreneur-based job creation. This circle of life is and has been present in many other university cities for years. We knew we needed it, but it’s been a slog to get there.
Most major university towns have a mechanism to move a new business from a dorm room to an incubator to funding and birth in the marketplace.
Now Norman does too! Through the hard work of many people, Norman has a defined pathway to take an idea from a kid’s head to Wall Street.
What’s happened in Norman? Our circle of entrepreneurial-based job creation life has become complete with the recent maturation and creation of two Norman entities — StartUp 405 and Boyd Street Ventures.
What is all of that you wonder? It’s the coolest thing in Norman you’ve heard nothing about!
OU graduates students every year in medicine, engineering, weather science, computer science, life science, etc. Many of them are masters or doctoral candidates whose research and thesis revolved around an “idea” they had.
How many great companies were born under similar circumstances? How many were born of a single person’s “idea?” Bill Gates at Microsoft. Steve Jobs at Apple. Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, and Elon Musk of PayPal/Tesla/SpaceX to name a few.
Michael Dell famously started Dell Computers in his dorm room at the University of Texas. The common link these entrepreneurs all share is they started a company based on an idea they had in college. Their cities also had defined pathways to bring their ideas to the marketplace.
So let’s say you are a bright young kid at OU with an “idea” and you’ve started a business in your dorm room — what now?
Enter StartUp 405 — Norman’s business incubator. StartUp 405 was born with the idea of fostering entrepreneurs and developing new businesses. StartUp 405 has recently acquired a new home. Its mantra is to create new jobs in Norman and for Norman.
According to the Norman Transcript “we (StartUp 405) are not looking to create competitors for other Norman businesses. We’re looking to create new Norman businesses that hopefully bring new money into the economy.” In other words, not to cannibalize existing Norman businesses but to import money and grow new jobs in our city. Good idea!
Look what StartUp 405 offers startups:
- Plug and play, Class A office space
- Collaborative workspaces
- Several conference rooms equipped with A/V
- High-speed Internet and Wi-Fi access
- Shared workspace including printer, copier, scanner and fax
- VOIP phone lines
- Opportunities for networking
- Tailored assistance
- Access to mentors
- Access to interns
- Connections to subject matter experts and resources
- AWS Activate Certified
- Community integration
- Incubator client meetups and events
With help from the city of Norman StartUp 405 also offers affordability to young entrepreneurs i.e. the rents are not too high. Good job, city of Norman!
So you’re that bright young kid and you’ve moved your business from the dorm room to StartUp 405. Your business is throughly incubated and ready for hatching — now what?
Let me introduce you to Boyd Street Ventures.
Boyd Street Ventures is a venture capital firm that develops early-stage investment opportunities. They are an investment firm that connects partners and University of Oklahoma alumni to funding opportunities for under-the-radar, early-stage startups.
Boom! Game changer. Let’s call it — Normanpreneurship. Moving a Norman based idea into a business, then into the marketplace. How awesome is that?
Almost every new business is starved for cash. Venture capital is what is in the Silicon Valley, the Boston area, the Austin area and it provides folks with a good idea a funding vehicle beyond borrowing money from mom and dad or the bank.
Venture capital is what has been and will be driving job creation in this country for years to come.
Thank you Boyd Street Ventures for coming to Norman. and what’s even cooler Boyd Street Venture makes it home on — of all places — Boyd Street. That’s very handy for a kid with an idea.
This concept has long been the vision of Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Martin. When I first heard him speak of it many moons ago, my head went “ding, note to self” — game changer.
I also give credit to the new members of Norman’s economic team, Lawrence McKinney and Elizabeth McKinney at NEDC along with City Manager Darrel Pyle. They just get job creation.
All of this came together in the last year or so and most people know nothing about it. The completion of the entrepreneur circle of life was drowned out during our emergence from COVID and the excitement of OU moving to the SEC.
OU heading to the SEC is a big deal, but you know what? This is a bigger deal. Norman entrepreneurs creating jobs for Normanites wanting to live in Norman. That’s huge.
So spread the word. Raise Simba above the masses. The circle of entrepreneur life in Norman is complete.
Now all you youngsters out there with good ideas, you need to get after it. The runway is greased and the barriers are down. Do you have an idea?
Norman has a pathway for you to bring it to fruition. The ball is in your court.
