“What are you trying to do to our neighborhood?” one caller asked.
“You’d better not sell our area to them,” said another.
“Just what is going to happen to my property?”
Those were the tame ones. Most were more hostile, using words I don’t repeat.
“You’re a sorry bunch of people — you’re not fit to live in this town.”
The courageous trio, Sally A. Matthews, Sam M. Matthews and Edward “Mokey” Webb, of Sallie’s Real Estate, “were three of countless citizens of Norman who valued being fair more than being keepers of an archaic ‘white people only’ community norm,” according to the homeowner, George Henderson, writing in “Race and the University.”
Sally Matthews died Dec. 29 at age 97. Sam died in 2000. Sally’s brother, “Mokey” Webb, died many years ago.
After the Henderson sale closed in 1967, the agency was blacklisted and its business dropped below an economically sustainable level, according to Henderson.
“It took six years after the bigots had blacklisted it for the agency to go out of business,” Henderson wrote. “That was six years too long for their detractors who, in their narrow minds, believed that the owners of Sallie’s were traitors. But they were heroes to me. I owed Sally, Sam and Mokey a debt of gratitude that could never be fully paid. They were the real stars in this history story, and history matters.”
The decision to help break Norman’s race barrier on home ownership came at great personal cost.
Besides their business, the Matthews endured public abuse and lost many friends.
But they gained new friends, too, friends like George and Barbara Henderson, who still live in that house on Osborne Drive.
Sam and Sally moved to Norman from Ardmore in 1956. They reared three sons here. Sally enrolled at OU at age 32 and became a Norman Public School teacher, mostly at Kennedy Elementary School.
Their act of courage came before housing discrimination was outlawed in 1968, and before realtors began to embrace fair housing.
Gan Matthews, Sally and Sam’s oldest son, was in basic training in the military, and wasn’t aware of the drama unfolding at home until his parents picked him up.
“Dad didn’t see it as any kind of heroics,” Gan said. “They did this out of Christian conviction. It was the right thing to do.”
He said as a youngster, he viewed his father as “sort of wimpy.”
“But later on I revised the opinion mightily,” he said. “I saw that my father had a lot of intestinal fortitude.”
Sally and Sam were married in 1943.
“They always stuck together,” Gan said. “She provided him with the emotional and moral support that he needed.”