I know I’m talking ancient history, but “back in the day,” us kids went to the library when we had to, most likely because we had a seventh grade paper due on some obscure subject.
Once arrived, we suffered through a not-user-friendly card index, and when we thought we’d found something, we had to translate Dewey’s Decimal System into English and search dusty shelves for the magic reference. With luck, we’d find what we were looking for. If not, there were always old copies of “National Geographic” to peruse (and before you get the wrong idea, I was always interested in old car ads, for Duesenbergs and Cords, and not pictures of Polynesian villages).
Equally frustrating was looking for newspaper articles that had been transcribed to film. I spent many hours winding through reels including ads for dry cleaners and hardware stores, many times concluding the article in question probably wasn’t that important after all.
I realize that I’ve been describing the dark ages, and that anyone born in the last 30 years or so has no idea what I’m talking about.
With my trip down memory lane over, have you been to the library lately? I have, and it’s no longer a drudge. I like to read — historical stuff mostly, but with a few mysteries tossed in. I take full advantage of the library’s website — great for checking what’s available and selecting volumes for reserve (I’m sometimes 48th in line for a certain book, but I can check status whenever I wish). No dusty card catalogs.
I go by the Central library, pick up the volumes held for me and make a quick scan of the “Sizzlers” shelves (recently published books in high demand). Then I stop by a checkout computer, scan my library card and head out the door, smiling.
On my way to checking out, I’ve often stopped at a video bulletin board and been amazed at the services offered at the library. Meeting rooms are available to various groups. Sometimes these rooms are used for flower shows or displays, or even classes.
Adult high school, English as a Second Language and citizenship classes are regularly on the schedule, as are literary discussion groups. There are summer reading programs for kids and business services for adults.
You might think that the library’s focus on business was limited to a few editions of “Business Week” or “The Economist.” If so, you’ll be surprised to learn about how you can, with dedicated librarian assistance, build and search databases appropriate to your business needs.
Getting back to the kids for a moment, did you know that the library system operates a mobile STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) van? This is a laboratory on wheels, available to kid groups in the areas served by the Pioneer Library System.
And I haven’t even mentioned the 3D printers and fully-equipped TV studio on the third floor, or the attractive (and interactive) children’s area on floor one. For clarification, I’ve been referring to the Norman Central Library, but many of the services described exist at branches in East and West Norman.
There’s so much to talk about. I haven’t yet mentioned the many computers (and printers, for a small fee) available to the public. At the Norman Central Library, you’ll find waiting lists for computer use. And you might be surprised that some of the folks waiting are part of Norman’s homeless population.
The rule at Norman Central: you’re welcome, as long as you don’t create a disturbance. This acceptance, on very cold winter nights, has been manifest in keeping the library open an extra hour on a Friday, until the warming shelter opens. I know there are those reading these words who might take exception to this practice. I don’t offer these comments by way of advocating special programs; just commenting that the library staff was simply helping those they felt in need. I commend their humanity.
One more thing: did you know that there’s a part-time social worker on staff? One of that person’s primary tasks is to work with clients in helping to meet housing needs. It says so right there on the electronic bulletin board.
Full disclosure: my oldest daughter is a librarian (in Canyon, Texas), but I’m not writing words she’s dictated. I love our libraries for all of the reasons cited above.
Norman libraries serve the city well — good things in Norman. It helps that they keep the “National Geographics” close at hand, right where I can find them.