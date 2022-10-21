My friend Howard McKracken was shot two weeks ago. But before you get excited, let me explain.
Howard, a retired Norman firefighter, is also a graduate of Norman’s Citizens Police Academy.
Howard was participating in an armed intruder scenario — part of training required for Norman police in order to retain currency in certain aspects of their jobs. Howard was one of a number of CPA graduates involved in the exercise.
For the record, he was hit with a chalk bullet, and he was wearing protective gear. He suffered no injuries, and lived to exercise another day.
Intruder drills keep first responders current — in tactics, policies and procedures — but also regarding physical locations.
For example, on Oct. 5, intruder drills were conducted at Norman Regional Health System’s new facility on Highway Nine (You may recall reading about this in Jeff Elkins’ excellent Transcript article on Oct. 6).
These drills don’t just happen — they’re the result of weeks and months of planning by planners at the police and fire departments, as well as the hospital staff.
For the record, Norman fire just completed its own intruder training scenario. Norman fire also coordinates training drills with the University at Westheimer Airport since fire suppression and rescue at that location are their responsibility.
Our first responders must be ready for whatever they encounter as they do their jobs of protecting Norman citizens.
I mentioned the Citizens Police Academy, which began its 20th class in late August. That class will graduate a class on Nov. 28, after completing 12 weeks of seminars and exercises.
Participants are learning about various police functions, from parking enforcement to traffic stops to criminal investigations and forensics. They tour locations such as police communications and dispatch and the Cleveland County Detention Center.
They learn about professional standards and hear from the Cleveland County Sherriff’s Office as well as the District Attorney. Participants see a demonstration of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and the capabilities of NPD’s bike team.
They fire live weapons (under close supervision) at the Police Firing Range and experience the joys of being Tased (an optional part of the syllabus).
And they learn about contact with subjects and the escalation of the use of force, about police shootings and about important peer and psychological support available to officers.
This isn’t a complete rundown of what the Academy covers, but you get the idea.
Upon graduation, class members are automatically members of the CPA Alumni Association.
Special training seminars are conducted every few months to keep folks current on items pertaining to police functions.
Like Howard, CPA alumni participate as role players in police training scenarios. and they volunteer to help in various outreach programs such as the Police Activities League (PAL) and Safety Town.
(Full disclosure: I’m also a CPA graduate, and I coordinate volunteers for these programs. CPA grads are more than willing to help our city’s youth, and if they feel as I do, just knowing that you’ve helped is its own reward.)
Safety Town, a program for Norman youth which just celebrated its 45th Anniversary with the rededication of upgraded facilities at Sooner Mall.
The Mall, along with a number of Norman businesses, co-sponsor Safety Town. My friend Derrick Colwell of Sooner Mall spearheaded the renovation of Safety Town facilities and did an outstanding job. Hurray for Derrick and the Mall’s partners in this endeavor!
Re-dedication ceremonies were held at the beginning of this year’s National Night Out, another project involving Derrick and Sergeant Jeff Casillas at NPD (Hooray for Derrick and Jeff).
If you missed that event, you missed a chance to meet our first responders and see some pretty spectacular equipment, including fire apparatus, police vehicles and ambulances (did you know that the gurney in an ambulance can lift 800 pounds?).
Helicopters from channels Four and Nine were also on display, and the pilots were there to explain things.
Importantly, if you missed the Night Out, you missed the chance to obtain a brochure about the Citizens Police Academy.
I continue to write on what I think are positives in our community, and I’m far from running out of subjects.
It has been my privilege to participate in or be invited to witness some really neat programs.
And I get to write about Howard, Derrick, Jeff and others, and the contributions they make to Norman.
In my opinion, we are blessed.
