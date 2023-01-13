In the mid-1960s, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that Amarillo Air Force Base was scheduled to close. This came as a surprise to that city.
The base added 13,000 to the city’s population, and the Air Force had just completed construction of a 13,502-foot-long runway, with a thickness of over six feet of concrete and rebar (length and depth necessary to accommodate heavy B-52 aircraft).
Though there had been rumors about closure, city fathers paid little heed; the base finally closed in 1968, and the city’s population plummeted by just under 40,000.
It took eight years to recover, thanks to hard work in attracting a technical college and industry (Bell Helicopters) to occupy facilities abandoned by the Air Force.
And it took almost as long for the city to modernize its airport, which boasts of the seventh longest civilian airport runway in the country.
Norman has not suffered the same fate.
The Navy came to Norman during World War II, with basic and academic training on the “South Base,” and flight training on the “North Base,” now Westheimer Field.
After that conflict, activities were dormant, only to come to life again during the Korean War.
Fast forward to today: the “South Base” is now home to university research activities, as well as National Weather Service laboratories and attendant industries.
The Norman Chamber partners with the university and other residents to maintain a “technology incubator” there.
Westheimer (North Base) is now home to an active airport — where the No. 1 university aviation program in the country resides — joined recently by the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
A number of civilian aircraft are based at Westheimer, and the university’s air fleet is scheduled to increase in size by about 50% over the next several years.
Air traffic on football game days is significant — and projected to increase when OU joins the Southeast Conference (SEC).
Facilities at Westheimer must keep pace with increased activities: more air traffic, heavier airplanes. Future activities require a plan.
In turns out the Federal Aviation Administration also requires a plan — if the airport expects to take advantage of federal funds.
It should not be a surprise that the university has been actively developing a Master Plan. Lance Lampkin (airport manager), along with contractor support (from KSA Consulting), has been hard at work developing a plan that describes anticipated capital improvements (runways, taxiways, apron and hangar needs, land use, etc.) over the next 20 years.
This plan has been the subject of three public outreach meetings, and is soon to be presented to the FAA for comment and approval. The plan includes three stages of implementation.
The first, which covers a period up to five years from inception, includes relocation of the control tower (per FAA requirements — “control towers ought not be attached to terminal buildings”), and repair or seal of runway aprons and taxiways.
Phase 2 (six to ten years in the future) includes lengthening of the main north-south runway (new construction will not extend beyond the currently fenced area, but there will be some land use restrictions (possible tree removals, for example — for safety purposes).
Phase 3 (12 to 20 years) includes construction of a new terminal building, and the acquisition of easements (for navigation aids?) associated with two active runways.
There’s more — a lot more — but these are some of the highlights.
Two additional points: First, as I mentioned in an earlier column, there is space designated for the new Oklahoma Aviation Academy — just south of the current terminal building; second, as of this writing there is not yet a replacement for Ozzie’s — a long-time resident of the current terminal building. This latter point might seem a bit frivolous, but Ozzie’s was an iconic gathering place, both for city residents and transient aircrews.
FYI: Kim Fairbanks, who manages real estate on Westheimer, assures me that the hunt for a new eatery is still on. I always ask the question when I see her, and she lets me know quickly that I’m not the only one asking.
The cost of all of plan implementation over a 20-year period is estimated to be $54.3 million.
For work on the airfield itself, the FAA cost shares at 90%/10%, translating to about $35.9 million. The state (Oklahoma Aeronautics) share estimate is $1.2 million.
The local (university) share is about $17.1 million. Sources for local funding might include landing/aircraft parking/tie-down fees, hangar leases and sponsor funding (public/private partnerships).
As the city of Amarillo learned, airport property is an asset, and a key factor in the dynamics of a city and its potential for future growth. Amarillo suffered population-wise and economically from the loss of an active Air Force Base.
While Norman has been spared this trauma, it should pay heed to the need to update facilities that help maintain our economy, and that serve as an impetus for growth.
My credentials? I lived in Amarillo during their period of despair, and I now live in Norman, hoping for the best.
{span}Bill Scanlon is a former Ward 6 city councilor who volunteers in support of the Norman Police Department and Norman Fire Department, and serves multiple city committees. Prior to his work in Norman, Scanlon served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force — where he last worked as chief of mission analyses under the assistant chief of staff for the Air Force, Studies and Analyses at the Pentagon — and worked for Northrop Grumman in Washington, D.C.{/span}
