Having been born in 1971, I’m not old enough to fully appreciate the nation’s oil crisis of that decade, or the booms and bust of the ’80s and ’90s that impacted our state.
I am far more cognizant of Y2K, the dot.com bust, mortgage crisis, great recession, the Murrah bombing, and 9-11, to name but a few of the calamities of the last few decades. Many of these impacted me personally or professionally.
In spite of those experiences, COVID-19 is a whole new experience. Only a select few were around during the Spanish Flu, so most of us are all living through this for the first time and hopefully the last. This pandemic has infected many, with far too many paying the full measure. It has created fear for our children, loss of income and just general vulnerability and uncertainty.
In spite of the crisis, I have seen the spirit of young and old alike tested, and our resolve has held true. While the Oklahoma Standard has been on display regularly around town, in recent days, I have received letters, phone calls and messages from individuals within and without our community throwing around the term “boycott.” People have expressed their frustration on many levels concerning local politics and civic activities and are wanting to act on those feelings.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce Mission Statement reads “We advocate for Norman’s economic vitality and the prosperity of our business community.” Many of our Norman businesses are suffering like many of us have never seen. There is insecurity about today and trepidation about the future. Now more than ever we do not need to be talking about boycotting. Rather, we need to be actively rallying and supporting our Norman businesses.
I have the honor of representing and being the voice of nearly 1,500 diverse and dynamic businesses. These businesses employ tens of thousands of individuals and impact an immeasurable amount of families. Do not allow political disagreements or division to get in the way of supporting our local businesses. Rather, support them by shopping, living and having fun in Norman.
Norman business owners and their staffs are worried enough about making payroll, paying rent and utilities and generally staying afloat; they are navigating uncharted waters to the best of their ability.
A recent study found two-thirds of small businesses (65%) are concerned about having to close again or stay closed if there is a second wave of COVID-19. Concern is particularly high among small businesses that already had to temporarily close (85%), and those in the service industry (72%). More than half of small businesses believe it will take six months to a year before the U.S. small business climate returns to normal (56%).
The politics of the day will take care of themselves at the ballot box. In the meantime, we cannot afford anything less than supporting our local businesses to promote economic vitality and the prosperity of Norman’s business community.
Martin is Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.