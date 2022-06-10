A couple of weeks ago, I attended a Chamber of Commerce function highlighting the work and future plans of the Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC).
It was, “most interesting,” as Mr. Spock of Star Trek fame might say. My sense of there being “good news” in Norman was reinforced.
We have all the makings of a blue ribbon, No. 1 community, including great public schools, a prestigious research university, one of the largest (and still growing) hospitals in the state and cultural activities to satisfy virtually all tastes for such things. From an economic development standpoint, we have several large corporations within city limits, and a growing retail landscape. What could be missing?
I must confess that I buy into what I just wrote. After 26 years of moving around (Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Montana and The Pentagon), courtesy of Uncle Sam’s Air Force, and another dozen years working in industry and “enjoying” the commuter traffic in Washington, D.C. (nice place to visit, but two hours commute each morning and each afternoon to get to/from work, a distance of 14 miles driveway to parking garage, gets to you), my wife and I were ready for a change.
Because of my military status with Oklahoma as my legal residence, our kids attended The University of Oklahoma. It was an easy decision to forsake the beach and move back to Norman. Kids and grandkids, great standard of living, cultural and educational opportunities abounding and a pretty fair football team, to boot.
I have season tickets to OU football and basketball. The university has something called a “One Pass” that, for a single flat fee, gives access to soccer, volleyball, baseball, gymnastics and wrestling (I’m not old enough or rich enough to obtain softball tickets, but I am allowed to follow the team on TV). and who’d have thought — OU has a pretty good club ice hockey team.
Year-to-year, OU Fine Arts and the Sooner Theatre have a wide variety of plays and concerts. Price College, my alma mater, opens seminars to graduates, and I attend when I can.
Last weekend, I attended the Norman Next “Summerfest” at the lake. Families enjoyed a nice day, boat rides and free hot dogs. Looking at the “Visit Norman” website, I’m reminded that I can attend the Second Friday Art Walk this summer, Jazz in June (Andrews Park), Summer Breeze Concerts and Outdoor Movies (Lions Park), Live at Legacy Concerts (Legacy Park), etc. There’s more stuff to do here than I can possibly take in before St. Peter beckons.
Getting back to NEDC: What could be missing in Norman? Put another way, what does it take to attract businesses to Norman, and what type of businesses do we want to attract?
As I recall the presentation, we want business that will improve our lot, not just maintain the status quo. Put another way: we want highly-skilled manufacturing and technical jobs, jobs that bring with them more investment and higher pay.
And how to attract these jobs? Not by offering tax incentives, but rather by enhancing Norman’s quality of life, manifest in an improved sense of community. Having a social life centered around a vibrant downtown might be one thing. Improved civility in public discourse might be another. I know that the Chamber and the Downtowners Group and Campus Corner merchants are working toward the former; and I know of a number of organizations dedicated to improving the latter.
We don’t regret coming back to Norman. Deja vu, for me, but also returning to a city pulsing with potential and high expectations. The folks I know in business here, and in city government, are committed to making positive things happen. All we have to do is listen to Mr. Spock’s advice to “Live long and prosper.”