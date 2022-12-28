Last week, I wrote about the 2023 Norman visioning process facilitated by the Oklahoma Academy.
Almost immediately, I received multiple emails and voicemails from people wanting to be involved and engaged in the reimagination of our town.
We need to capture that momentum, so next week we’ll post the application on our website, selectnorman.com, and ask the city, county, chamber of commerce and Visit Norman to do the same.
All of us, yourself included, are vested in making certain diverse perspectives are brought forth during this important and timely process.
Unfortunately, not everyone is in favor of visioning for a variety of reasons.
Some fear the unknown outcomes. Some have an agenda they fear may be derailed. Some fear losing “power” when the chaos they feed on (and sometimes instigate) is brought to light.
Out of fear, some will write letters to The Transcript editor, like the one recently professing “civility,” only to immediately use labels and names to illustrate their hypocrisy.
In fact, according to a national pollster, somewhere in the range of 20% to 23% of local citizens in Anytown USA will be against the prevailing issue, leaving 77% to 80% who still have an open mind.
You’ll never convince the 20% to change their mind, so we must manage that expectation going forward.
If God almighty put the pearly gates of Heaven on Main Street, this 20% would picket the entrance, because it’s a gated community.
Soon, the City of Norman will engage a firm in a two-year process to develop its Master Comprehensive Plan, which is the blueprint for planning and zoning — where and how we want to develop for the next 10 to 20 years.
Although these firms have a visioning component, in my experience, it’s not usually very robust and engaging, due greatly to the bureaucratic terminology as a government-led exercise.
In contrast, consider the eight-month Oklahoma Academy as a grassroots visioning process on steroids that will inform and elevate the Comprehensive Plan and the entire citizenry, too.
This is where Strong Towns, another firm recently hired by the city, provides exceptional expertise to Norman’s elected leaders.
Simultaneous and indirectly aligned to the work of the Oklahoma Academy, as well as the Comprehensive Plan process, Strong Town leaders will work to strengthen local government by working with a leadership team of elected officials, former officials and select civic leaders.
They also will have a second team of department heads and other city employees to help align policies and expected outcomes. They’ll focus on the “small ball” to move the city from good to great.
Strong Towns was courted by council member Matt Peacock, who also co-chairs the Academy visioning process, and we are honored that Norman is one of five cities they’ve selected nationwide.
The picture I’m trying to paint is one of alignment, as the public sector, private sector and engaged residents come together, using different but aligned processes, for the future of Norman in a variety of ways.
The last time this was attempted was in the 1990s when local business and civic leaders led the “2020 Visioning” process, which came to be known officially as Link Norman.
Many wonderful products emerged from that process that I’ll expand on in another column, but one report, in particular, caught my eye.
The “Community Report Card” was last issued in 2015 and, for 25 years, had annually tracked “progress” across various metrics such as community safety, culture and the arts, K-12 and post-secondary education, economic development, transportation, environment, recreation, health and homelessness.
After 25 years, that vision had run its course, but the data collected showed trend lines in every category.
Our researchers will attempt to fill in the blanks for the last seven years that we’ve “wandered in the wilderness” and present an updated report, as we begin the visioning process.
Because of many factors — like high crime, excessive regulation and expensive housing — Americans are fleeing large cities, longing for small towns with a lower cost of living, higher quality of life, relatively slower pace and local sense of pride and place.
That local sense of pride and place is one important component we are missing, according to 130 interviews we conducted, and has created a vacuum filled with anything and everything.
This is our time to address structured chaos, fill in the seven-year gap and either continue the trend unabated or bend it to our will.
America loves small towns, and this is our time. 2023 will set the trajectory for the next two decades.
