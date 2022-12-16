After the civil war the great Chickasaw entrepreneur Montford Johnson (of Norman’s Montford Inn and I-35’s Johnson Road fame) made his first fortune. Using his intellectual breadth and a good horse he contracted with local ranchers who had abandoned their cattle during the war to gather them up and return them.
The cattle had become quite feral and were very difficult to gather. Seizing opportunity Montford made a good business deal.
He would gather the cattle and those with brands were returned to their rightful owners. He would keep the ones without brands. This was the fee for his service. It was a win-win.
It was actually a win times four for Montford because the civil war lasted four years, i.e. four calf crops therefore he received 4 head for every cow he returned to its owner.
He saw opportunity and seized it.
Montford & his descendents were instrumental in the rise of Norman and the University of Oklahoma. He established an expansive ranch along the Canadian River on the south edge of Norman. In this valley he raised some of the finest horses of the era. Ones that would eventually give rise to the modern American Quarterhorse.
Today thousands of people enjoy their horses and exhibit them to the public at horse shows.
Today’s horse shows are much like those held by Montford. He was known to hold great horse competitions with other tribal nations in the ten mile flats on the west edge of Norman.
Could Norman seize opportunity like Montford? Norman has under-utilized assets, one of those being a rich Native American horse culture and secondly being at the crossroads of America.
The economic data of horse shows is quite stunning. Arizona State University performed a recent study showing 3.6 people travel on average with each show horse - mom, dad, trainer, groom. They spend an average of $160/day on hotels, restaurants, etc.
Let’s do some math.
Let’s look at a small 5 day horse show with 500 horses. 500 horses X 3.6 people X $160 X 5 days = $1.44 million spent in your community per show.
Most major horse show facilities are booked 52 weeks a year with holidays being some of the most popular times. So let’s set 52 weeks as our occupancy goal. 52 weeks X $1.44 million per week = $74.88 million a year in economic impact on a community. That’s on top of what the community charges for renting the facility!
David Solum, general manager of the Queens Creek, Arizona horse facility is a national expert on horse shows and says, “The area between OKC and DFW is ripe for a new horse facility.” “Norman being at the center of America, minutes from the airport, with its hotels and restaurants would be perfect.”
“Perfect!” It’s nice to be called perfect!
Norman has the opportunity to capitalize on a couple of its underutilized assets. Norman can capture the value of having a rich Native American horse culture history and being at the cross roads of America by building a horse show facility.
Horse shows would import money into our local economy. Too many other businesses take money from our economy and ship it out of state.
As Norman looks to create new economic engines for our local economy I hope the city has the vision of Montford and will consider building an economic engine with real horsepower.
