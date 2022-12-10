The Purcell Register reported Norman’s sales tax collection was up $671,834 in November, $9.9 million in 2022 vs $9.2 million in 2021.
Blanchard is up $179,000. Purcell is up $40,000. Lindsey is up $95,0000. The list goes on and on.
November’s rise comes on top of similar rises in 2020 and 2021.
I remember City Finance Director Anthony Francisco attributing this historic increase in the city’s income initially to people working from home and shopping local during “COVID.”
But after “COVID” the sales tax revenue of Norman and every other city in Oklahoma has continued to rise. Francisco attributed this predominantly to inflation.
The cost of goods sold in the city have gone up therefore the city sales tax collection has gone up.
Sales tax is charged as a percentage of the cost of goods sold. Sales tax is then used to fund police, fire, parks, road repairs, etc.
Without getting too Keynesian, this is an upside to inflation. It is particularly important in regard to funding city government in Oklahoma. Why?
According to the Oklahoma Municipal League, cities and towns in Oklahoma are not allowed to levy property taxes for day-to-day operations.
Oklahoma is the only state in the U.S. with that restriction.
This means the day-to-day operations i.e. the general fund of every city in Oklahoma, is funded solely by sales tax collections.
This means we are chained to this fluctuating tide and the winds of inflation.
While inflation has bolstered our coffers. We can’t count on it forever and don’t want to. In fact, it already is dropping.
For example, diesel prices dropped below $5 a gallon a week after the midterm elections. It’s dropped below $4 a gallon this month.
But what’s not dropping is the challenge of funding essential city services.
The Oklahoma model of funding cities solely with sales tax revenue is arcane. It’s got to change. Cities can’t depend on inflation to shore up their finances.
Another reason this must change is sales tax is the most regressive form of taxation.
With sales tax, the burden is carried disproportionately by those that can afford it the least — meaning a family of four making $50,000 a year pays the same as the family of four making $100,000 a year, i.e. everyone pays the same, whether you can afford it or not.
Sales tax in general, puts an unnecessary burden on families living paycheck to paycheck. We can’t keep raising sales tax to fund inevitably increasing city expenses.
Why would Oklahoma be the only state in the nation to fund cities this way? Why would Oklahoma limit cities ability to fund the services they provide? It’s beyond me.
The current model is unsustainable and will eventually need to be addressed.
Think of the general fund of a city like a dam on a river. Water flows in and water flows out in a measured way that is until the dam starts to crack.
Prior to this historic multi-year, month over month increase in general fund revenue, our city government was starved.
Collapsing infrastructure, outdated equipment, over worked staffs operating on shoestrings. This was the norm.
In 2018, 2019 and into 2020 the city had water going out faster than it was coming in. Norman’s dam was full of cracks.
We had chronic budget cuts, hiring freezes and the like. Ending the UNP TIF allocation in 2019 helped.
It added three, four or more million a year to the general fund. That patched a few holes.
Then came COVID and the change in shopping habits. That patched a few more holes.
Then came inflation and enough holes were patched that we actually gained a budget surplus, but we have so much deferred maintenance it’s a facade, which is another subject.
The flow of income creating budget surpluses has been nice. Last months supplemental appropriation of $1.1 million to purchase equipment for our police department from the general fund is an example of what city council has been able to do with the extra income.
Ending the TIF allocation, plus inflation plus a change in shopping habits has patched a few holes in the crumbling dam of Norman’s finances but the Oklahoma model for funding City government must be re-examined.
In summary, inflation does have an upside but, there comes a time when patching holes won’t work and we will need to build a new dam. Oklahoma will need a new model for funding cities.
One that resembles every other state in the nation by allowing property taxes into the mix. We shouldn’t be relying on inflation to bail us out.
