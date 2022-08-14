CARRICKEESHIL, Ireland — The rolling hills, rectangular pastures and babbling brooks of this picturesque landscape call out to me after hours of searching the backroads of County Cavan. A gate keeps any visitors from what’s left of this small farming village.
There are some sheep, cows, ponies and a donkey in a field nearby. A sign advertises potatoes and local honey. The beekeeper watches as we slowly drive away from the site of my ancestral home.
It’s where my great grandfather, James Joseph Stafford, father of my grandfather Joseph Dewey Stafford, came from in the old country, close to the border with what is now Northern Ireland.
• • •
Like so many other Irish, he emigrated to the United States in the mid-1850s and picked up farming, eventually in the Midwest. A farming accident lead to his death, and his wife and children eventually made their way to northern Oklahoma.
We locate the church where he was baptized, only a few miles from the village where he was born.
A Stafford gravestone lists several fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. It’s likely they were descendants of family members who stayed behind. The newest dates are a little more than 20 years ago. We found another nearby in Killinkere.
• • •
A few years later and a world away in Germany, my great grandfather on my father’s side, Alois Rieger, was packing up a trunk with the few belongings he had and also heading to America. Alois was only a teenager when he and a brother sailed here in search of a better life.
He ended up in the Midwest too, and signed on to help build the railroad between Kansas and Texas. The promise of land kept him here after the railroad’s completion in 1887.
He homesteaded some unforgiving land in southeast Cleveland County and married another German immigrant. They lived in a hillside dugout and eventually moved to Norman so his children could be closer to church and school.
• • •
Both men, James and Alois, looked beyond the hardships and saw only opportunity in America. It was the place where impoverished farmers could make a better life, work the land and some day get ahead of day-to-day survival.
Their stories are always top of mind as I watch generations of others coming to America in search of similar paths.
The decisions made by two individuals impacted the lives of so many grateful family members they will never know.
