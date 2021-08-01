You may recall last week’s column about how “automatic” updates often are not automatic at all. What follows are good examples of some “non-automatic” updates, also known as “out of band” updates.
The normal, regular day for Microsoft updates, as well as updates from many other companies, is the second Tuesday of every month. This day has come to be known as “Patch Tuesday,” the day many computers are scheduled to “automatically” look for, download and install updates and “patches.”
Question: “What, is my computer a boat now, and it needs to be patched, or it will sink?” Answer: “Yes.”
Oftentimes, however, especially critical problems are found that need to be fixed quickly, without waiting until Patch Tuesday rolls around. Such is the case this week, with both Apple and Microsoft issuing emergency, “out of band” updates that need immediate attention. The updates include Microsoft Windows PCs, Apple iMacs and MacBooks, as well as iPhones and iPads.
Microsoft has been struggling since late May with what has come to be known as “Print Nightmare,” a flaw in the way Windows works with printers that could let bad guy hackers mess with your computer. They released a patch that was supposed to fix things, but in classic Microsoft fashion, it made some things worse, not better. Finally, a new update has been released to fix the new problem, but it is a non-automatic update, meaning you might have to fiddle with it yourself. You definitely don’t want to wait until the next Patch Tuesday in August.
First, check for Windows updates manually. Click Start button and Settings (the Gear symbol). Then, click Update & Security, and tell it to Check For Updates, if it doesn’t already show some available.
Don’t believe anything that says you’re all up to date; make it check anyway. After updates install, reboot the computer and repeat the manual update process until there are no updates left. If you have been keeping Windows updated before this, that’s all you need to do. Otherwise, it could take a while.
Apple has revealed a serious software/programming flaw in their devices known as a “Zero Day” that, again, if left unresolved, could allow Internet criminals to invade your life by “executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” That means the bad guys could do pretty much anything possible.
The flaw affects iOS, iPadOS and MacOS devices, which includes all iPhones, all iPads, all iMac desktop computers and all MacBook Pro laptops. Apple reported that an anonymous researcher discovered and reported the problem to them; otherwise, they would have had no idea anything bad was going on.
To fix the problem, and make sure your Apple devices are protected, I advise you manually intervene and check for updates yourself.
On iPhones and iPads, which are iOS and iPadOS devices, make sure you are connected to your personal wifi network; oftentimes, they will not update over your cell carrier network (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, etc.). Then, click the Settings gear symbol and select Software Update in the upper right part of the General section. The device will check for and install updates.
Restart the iPhone or iPad and repeat the process, just to make sure. All this takes time, so be prepared to lose normal use of the device until everything is finished. I updated one of my iPads the other day, and it took about 30 minutes.
On iMacs and MacBooks, which are MacOS devices, you connect to the Internet normally. Click the Apple symbol in the upper left part of the screen, and select “About This Mac.” Then, pick Software Updates. Install all software and security updates for whatever version of MacOS you are running. Mojave is the oldest version you should be using — do not be tricked into installing “Big Sur.” Let’s wait until Apple shakes most of the bugs out of that one.
Updates are good; they keep us safe. Happy updating.