This Pride month, which was directly preceded by the governor signing a “bathroom bill” that regulates students to using the restroom that matches the sex on their birth certificate, again solving a “problem” that doesn’t exist with a bigoted “solution.”
This Pride month, when last week, 10 state legislators signed a letter explicitly saying they don’t want Panasonic to come to our state because the company “called for advocacy and activism specifically in support of the LGBTQ+ community,” and because these lawmakers’ “hope and expectation is that companies utilizing [Oklahoma] tax credits support the traditional family.”
I am open about my queerness, and that will never stop. And I live in Oklahoma because at the end of the day, I love it; I have wonderful friends and community that means the world to me here. But those two things appear to be more and more in conflict with each other, for no other reason than because the state wants them to be.
I haven’t given up hope completely. In fact, every time I write one of these columns or an editorial in a similar vein, I hear from a few of you thanking me for doing so. I know that in Norman and beyond, there are not only LGBTQ Oklahomans, but those who support us.
If you are one of those people, thank you. I truly hope your support is not just internal, and that you are supporting LGBTQ people with your advocacy, time or money. I know that some of you have queer or trans children, and your fight and love for them in the face of hatred is continually comforting to me.
If you are not one of those people, I ask you to sit with yourself and consider why.
If it’s religion — does that religion actually mandate cruelty toward and exclusion of LGBTQ people, or does it call for love?
If it’s your own feelings about what is “natural” or “right” when it comes to gender or sexuality — who taught you those things, and have you ever questioned them?
I ask genuinely, but with urgency, for Oklahomans to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and work to understand people who are not like them. Please understand that for many of us, a push for basic rights and recognition for LGBTQ+ people is not a game, or a hypothetical, or “woke ideology,” as our legislators put it — it is our life.
Our state leadership seems both unwilling to change and intent on continually making Oklahoma less and less welcoming to LGBTQ+ individuals. I would hope that as residents of this place, we can work to become a more accepting and loving electorate, one that rejects bigotry and those who ensure its survival.
I desperately want my sadness and anger about how Oklahoma treats people like me to be proven wrong.