The call to the editor’s office came early on a Wednesday morning. The superintendent would like to schedule lunch with you. As soon as possible.
It was early in Norman schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Siano’s tenure in Norman and a school bond issue failed to reach that 60 percent threshold. The unimaginable had happened on his watch, and he was looking for answers in a community that prized itself on education.
That 2003 school bond issue defeat was the first in modern history for the district. Out of the ashes, a citizens’ group formed to promote passage of future bond issues and combat complacency that doomed the 2003 vote.
“It’s literally been a grassroots effort,” said Lee Hall, a founding member of Vote Yes for Kids. “As a community, we were in that place where we assumed there was always support for a bond issue. I was so surprised that it failed.”
The coalition brought together parent volunteers like Hall, PTA council members, bankers, elected and appointed leaders, all uniting to muster support for a second round and future bond votes.
For 20 years, the volunteers have worked to spread the word about votes and the need to provide support for building and maintaining facilities, upgrading technology and meeting transportation needs.
“This has been a devoted group of people but the faces have changed over the years,” Hall said. “We’re excited to see these young, emerging leaders.”
Many of those young, Norman leaders were on hand Thursday at The Well where superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino shared details of the $354 million proposal on the ballot Feb. 14. The district has about 16,000 students and 2,100 faculty and staff members. It’s the 7th largest in the state.
The bond issue is the largest in Norman’s history and includes facilities and upgrades for every district building and every student. By comparison, since 1972 the district has approved more than $600 million in bonds.
Bond issue proceeds can only be used for bricks and mortar, maintenance upgrades, instructional materials, transportation and technology. It takes 60 percent plus one vote to pass.
Miglionino broke the expenditures down into “buckets.” Safety and security, facility maintenance, academics, fine arts and athletics, an upgraded farm for vocational agriculture and the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
Three big ticket items stand out: A competition stadium at Norman North High School, an 800-seat, all-school performance venue on the campus at Irving Middle School and the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at the airport.
Since it opened in 1997, Norman North students have shared Harve Collins Field on the Norman High campus. “Norman North has never had a true homecoming,” Migliorino said.
The performance venue is needed, he said, because the Nancy O’Brian Center on the campus of Norman North is booked year-round, mostly impacting middle schoolers needing a place to perform.
The aviation academy is a joint effort among the schools, OU and the state. Approval of bonds Feb. 14 will guarantee state funding to help build a facility that eventually will serve 500 to 700 students within five years.
“My goodness, you talk about an opportunity like no other,” Migliorino said of the aviation program.
My memories of that 2003 post-election lunch are few. But I do remember the superintendent pledging to circulate more in the community and spread his circle beyond the school crowd.
I also remember him distinctly defending the projects proposed in that bond issue. Norman deserves and demands excellence and equity in everything that we do, he told me.
If we as a district are going to offer a program or build a building, he said, then we should build the best we can. Norman students deserve nothing less.
