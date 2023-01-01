The reconstruction of the Route 66 “pony” truss bridge at Bridgeport will cost taxpayers about $22 million.
It’s an iconic piece of Americana that Route 66 boosters hope to refurbish by 2026 in time for the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road. My fellow cyclists and I have crossed the Pony Bridge and many others on Route 66.
It’s exciting to see some public investment in the western part of the route where often we had to inquire about the whereabouts of the road itself.
That 3,893-foot bridge across the Canadian River was built in 1934.
Closer to home, construction began 110 years ago this month on another Canadian River bridge.
The Norman toll bridge at Adkins ferry crossing was much shorter but equally as needed as merchants began envisioning automobile traffic from communities to the south and west.
Noble had a suspension bridge built before the turn of the century. Purcell followed with an all-wooden bridge linking the town to Lexington.
But both of those bridges were lost in the great flood of 1904. The river had yet to be dammed upstream, and torrential rains brought debris that ripped the bridges apart.
Norman decided it could do better and set out to build a steel bridge that could withstand upstream rains.
Purcell’s bridge was rebuilt in 1911, but Noble’s span remains but a footnote in that Cleveland County town’s history.
• • •
The late historian John Womack, writing in “Cleveland County Oklahoma Historical Highlights,” reports Norman taxpayers overwhelmingly approved a $20,000 bond to pay half of the Adkins Crossing bridge’s cost with the remainder coming from stockholders in the Norman Bridge Company, a new corporation formed to support the project.
The Kansas City Bridge Co. was selected to build the 2,200-foot structure that included eight, 159-foot spans of reinforced overhead steel with the balance pile trestle.
Womack writes that the bridge construction drew as much excitement as the first University of Oklahoma buildings.
The 42-inch steel piers were driven down into hard shale and the remainder of the space filled with concrete. The planks were of thick white oak 15 feet above the river’s normal water level.
Rancher Edward B. Johnson and his men tested the bridge by driving 290 head of cattle across the span on their way to the stockyards in south Oklahoma City.
• • •
The next day — in a pre-arranged publicity stunt to drum up bridge business — two Army artillery regiments from Ft. Sill traveled from their encampment at Andrews Park.
At the bridge, awaiting the 300 men and 500 horses, was an Oklahoma City photographer with a wide-angle lens. Those shots sold for $1.50 each.
The bridge was making a difference to Norman merchants. McClain County farmers now had an easy route to trade in Norman.
But all good things must come to an end, Womack writes. A headrise in 1920 damaged the south end of the bridge.
Less than a year later and before the south end could be repaired, another headrise wiped out 20 of the wooden spans.
The state highway department took control of the bridge in 1927 and operated it for the next 28 years.
Later, as Interstate 35 took shape, a superior bridge was built west of the structure to carry new, heavier loads.
Treasure hunters can still find remnants of the old bridge that boosted Norman’s position from small college town to bustling trade center more than a century ago.
