I’ve made it a point during my time serving on the Public Safety Committee and on Council to stay abreast of NFD business, and to abuse the privilege of visiting fire stations, riding along on calls for service, “auditing” some portions of the Fire Training Academies and talking with various elements of NFD leadership.
I’ve written in the recent past about the plans our new fire marshal Matt Elliott has for the Prevention Division he leads. I’ve outlined some of the applications of virtual reality technology that Chief Jason Smith has for helping handicapped members of the public better understand the firefighter mission. And I’ve described a new approach to training being applied by the new training chief, Jesse Mitchell.
In reviewing what I’ve written about training, I find there’s more to say. In an earlier column, I wrote about how online learning was going to be used in training members of the new fire academy, which convenes in mid-July. What I did not specifically note was that these trainees will graduate with “Firefighter 2” proficiency, which makes them immediately qualified for advancement. In that earlier column, I noted that Chief Mitchell has envisioned a standardized approach to advancement at NFD.
Once firefighters gain experience, they can look forward to positions of increased responsibility (and pay). These positions include driver, officer and chief (not THE fire chief, but assistant chiefs, responsible for entire shifts).
Up to now, training for these positions was the responsibility of fire captains. While individuals serving in capacity of captain are well trained and experienced, their approaches to training were, by definition, not standardized.
Chief Mitchell intends to take advantage of the knowledge and experience just mentioned, but to standardize training through the use of online training and coordinated exercises, with progress monitored and documented by his office.
Well-qualified firefighters will be considered for training to qualify as “relief” drivers, officers and chiefs. A formal certification process will henceforth be followed for each position.
And this training is no simple matter. Consider the fact that a “driver” is responsible for all aspects of performance of the fire apparatus (AKA “truck”) at a fire scene. Not only does this individual drive — they must know everything about this firefighting machine and its equipment, things like the friction coefficient of water flowing through various diameters of hose, something that matters a lot when deciding how best to fight a particular fire event.
Officers and chiefs responsibilities extend beyond that to include the optimum approaches to a fire, potential rescue corridors, monitoring the health of firefighters on scene (it gets hot in all that gear on a hot summer day), etc. I’ve seen the training outlines for these positions, and they include extensive practical training — 40 to 60 hours minimum, to gain certification.
If you read the previous paragraph closely, you’ll have noted that this discussion has been focused on “relief positions.” That mean exactly what it says: individuals completing this rigorous training will be qualified as “relief” drivers, officers and chiefs, meaning they’ll be qualified to fill in, should an individual filling that position be unavailable for whatever reason.
A firefighter seeking permanent promotion in these positions will still have to meet union-agreed prerequisites and must gain approval via an intensive interview process. The advantage to Norman: qualified personnel at all levels, ready to serve.
Norman Fire worked super hard to achieve the No. 1 rating in Oklahoma, per an audit completed last year by a group of insurance underwriters. That achievement translates into potentially lower insurance premiums (depends on your insurance underwriter).
The training described above may seem like professional mumbo-jumbo, but it contributes directly to Norman Fire maintaining that No. 1 rating. I’m proud to bear witness.