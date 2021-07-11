The old Gibble Gas service station on North Porter Avenue stood for years as an icon on what was officially known as U.S. 77 highway.
It served motorists traversing central Oklahoma on the state’s north-south route long before the interstate was completed in the late 1950s.
“Middle Class Auto Service,” was the name posted on a small sign outside. It made me feel special to watch my parents fill the family station wagon there before heading out of town on a road trip. Gas was cheap, too.
But that building, like so many others nearly a century old, is now gone. It’s been vacant for years and the owners no longer wanted to keep it up, pay the taxes and keep vagrants out.
The Cub Scout pinewood derby track was stored in there for many years. One of the building's owners, Dr. Hal Belknap, once trusted me with a key to the building. My hope was that some group would preserve the landmark station and turn it into a visitor kiosk or quaint coffee shop.
+++
It’s another tangible piece of Americana lost in the name of progress.
Those Gibble Gas buildings were once located on major highways throughout the state. At one time, there were more than 300 around Oklahoma and in a few border states. The distinctive design can be spotted on Route 66 and Highway 81.
In my dreams, they buried the building’s rubble in a farmer’s pasture next to the orange and white concrete of the old A&W Root Beer Drive-In on Robinson Street, west of Flood Avenue. That drive-in, home to the family of burgers, was demolished in the late 1990s.
Root beers were served in frosty mugs. Kids got free ones, too. An ice cold root beer was often the reward for good grades, a well-mowed yard or a day of swimming at the nearby North Base pool. Many a kitchen cabinet holds a souvenir mug with that A&W logo. Some were purchased. Most were pilfered.
Teen car hops there were well-groomed and courteous, long before Chick-Fil-A taught the course. They wore wheat jeans, starched white shirts, clip-on bow ties and polished penny loafers.
+++
Maybe they buried the station’s debris next to the remains of Red’s Tavern, at U.S. 77 and Robinson Street. That was a place where boys on bikes could peek through an open back door and watch grown men play pool, drink Jax beer and listen to Conway Twitty’s twang in the middle of the day.
Across the street, also long gone, was J.D. Vaught’s Texaco, where the men wearing the star would never dream of making a customer pump their own gasoline. To the south, the building that housed Court’s Grill still stands. It’s where an occasional after-church family breakfast of waffles and sausage was a huge event.
Bury it with parts of the Norman Park Lodge, where tourists stayed on their way to a University of Oklahoma football game. The 23 separate lodge buildings opened in 1939, and featured air conditioning, telephones in every room, maid service and bell boys. Tile baths, too. Rooms started at $2.
+++
To the east on Robinson were the rock walls of Hardy Field, where Norman High played its football games and later the Central Junior High Cubs took the field.
My summer mornings were often spent dragging hoses with Coach Jim Baker, getting the field ready for the fall two-a-day practices. It was the price my brother and I readily paid for a ride to baseball practice with the coach.
Progress and change are inevitable. But sometimes, it’s worthwhile to pause and recall those landmarks that meant so much to so many.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.