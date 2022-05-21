This May, treatment courts throughout Oklahoma will join the nearly 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebrating National Drug Court Month. This year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice system due to addiction will receive lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families and find long-term recovery.
National Drug Court Month is a celebration of the lives restored by treatment court, and it sends the powerful message that these programs should be expanded to reach more people in need.
More than 30 years ago, the first drug court opened its doors with a simple premise: Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful. Today, drug courts and other treatment courts have proven that a combination of accountability and compassion saves lives while also saving valuable resources and reducing exorbitant criminal justice costs.
As a point of illustration, I share the following real-life story: several years ago, a young man entered our treatment court. After years of struggling with a substance use disorder, he resorted to stealing to support his addiction. He was arrested numerous times, but nothing changed. He was facing years in prison when he got the chance to participate in our treatment court.
In treatment court, he met regularly with a case manager and received rigorous treatment and counseling. With the help of the court team, including community-based treatment providers, he began to put his life back together. While in the program, we helped him restore his relationship with his family and secure stable, gainful employment. He went on to graduate from treatment court and has now fully reconnected with his family.
Today he has no criminal record holding him back. He has over 8 years of sobriety. He is happy, healthy, employed, married, raising his children, active with his church and contributing to our community.
This is just one of the thousands of individual stories that demonstrate why treatment courts are so critical in the effort to address addiction and related crime. And the research agrees: Numerous studies have found that treatment courts reduce crime and drug use and save money. They also improve education, employment, housing, financial stability and family reunification, which reduces foster care placements.
Treatment courts represent a compassionate approach to the ravages of addiction. This year’s National Drug Court Month celebration should signal that the time has come to reap the economic and societal benefits of expanding this proven budget solution to all in need.