Holiday Season 2020 — COVID was very much on our minds. We had endured mask mandates, occupancy limits and social distancing.
In the spirit of that season, the Oklahoma Blood Institute offered a t-shirt to donors: 2021: Fingers Crossed. We celebrated the 2020 holidays as best we could.
2021 hasn’t turned out to be all we had hoped for, but our quality of life has improved. We’re encouraged, but not required to wear masks (there are a few exceptions, such as doctor’s offices, but folks seem to accept that).
Most stores and restaurants are open, and doing business (again, some establishments couldn’t hold on, in spite of programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program). From the city’s standpoint, tax revenues are up — a good thing, because expenses are a fact of life.
Of importance: State Health Department statistics claim progress in fighting the pandemic. For example, recently published data claim a 56% reduction in the daily average number of COVID cases for the period Aug. 30 until Dec. 14.
The same report claims a 67% reduction in hospitalizations for COVID over the same period. Anecdotally, COVID cases at Norman Regional were equaled, if not outnumbered, by flu cases and other ailments.
To be clear: these statistics aren’t necessarily predictions of things to come, but are encouraging, considering alternatives.
I offer the above information as an individual who has participated in the city’s Emergency Operations Committee deliberations on the subject. This committee has met approximately 98 times over these past months.
The last meeting, on Dec. 17, considered some of the information cited above. Other topics included inputs from OU Health supporting vaccinations and boosters, and planning for a city-sponsored clinic in the new year, at which both COVID and flu shots would be available.
Holiday Season 2021 is here, a reason for individuals of various faith disciplines to celebrate.
My “celebration” began when a friend, who happens to be Jewish, emailed me to thank me for a Hanukkah gift (This eight-day “Festival of Lights” includes sharing small gifts and eating of sweets/fried foods by family members). I couldn’t figure out what my friend meant, until I realized that he was a graduate of the University of Southern California; he was thanking me for the “gift” of Coach Riley.
My Muslim friends don’t celebrate Christmas, but they do honor both Jesus and Mary as important to their religion. In my experience living in Washington, D.C., both Jewish and Muslim acquaintances would volunteer to work on religious holidays so that Christians could be with their families at various religious rites. And as a Muslim friend explained to me: the Qur’an teaches us to live in harmony, in spite of our differences.
Living in the Washington, D.C. area, I became familiar with Kwanzaa. I learned that Kwanzaa is very much family-centered, and invites participants to reflect on a number of principles, such as unity, self-determination, responsibility, creativity and faith. In my humble opinion, we can all glean something from these several traditions.
While I haven’t seen any t-shirts emblazoned with the words “2022: Fingers Crossed,” I can hope and pray for the best. We citizens of Norman have been through a lot, and there are challenges ahead.
But for now, from my family to yours, Happy Holidays!!