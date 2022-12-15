The next day, I was reviewing one of the questions we’ve been asking community leaders for the past year, “Who is on your Top 5 dream team of leaders in Norman?” and sadly recognized that many, many times, a woman was not even mentioned, until we prodded the interviewee. “let me get back with you,” they would often say. Just like these two powerful and influential twin sisters in Norman, representing thousands of jobs and enormous economic impact, women in Norman largely go unrecognized, as they put the hard work in and get the job done, seeking success, not awards.
Think about all the businesswomen you know. Maybe they’re operating an insurance agency, a gift shop, a furniture store, a real estate company, a media company, a strategic consulting business, an elected official, or one of many other enterprises in Norman. Women are tenacious entrepreneurs and proven leaders who have what it takes to launch businesses, hire employees, and keep things humming year after year. Surely we are proud of them all, but beyond pride, we should also be thankful for the perspective and diversity that enriches our families, businesses, organizations, and communities.
Vicki Davis and her twin sister Tena Coppedge have been setting a high standard in the corporate world for decades. In follow-up conversations after the Hitachi dinner, they shared their perspectives on the keys to success for women in business.
The sisters were born in Norman, and their family roots go back to the days of statehood. Vicki has two sons, and Tena has two daughters. Both have degrees from the University of Phoenix and long-standing professional careers at two of Norman’s largest corporate employers.
Vicki recently became the director of program management for the west region of Johnson Controls after serving ten years as plant manager at the company’s manufacturing facility in Norman. Tena was promoted this year to director of production and control at Hitachi America’s manufacturing facility in Norman.
Vicki has been at Johnson Controls for over 30 years, and Tena has been at Hitachi for 18 years. Both women see themselves as role models in the workplace, but their advocacy for women goes further than that. Vicki urges women to be courageous in pursuing their dreams, and she says having a career and raising a family are more compatible today than ever.
“Believe in your capabilities,” she says, “and don’t be afraid to go after opportunities even when they may seem to be over your head.”
“Hard work is the key,” Tena said, but women must also advocate for themselves to ensure their organizations see them as contenders for advancement. Many companies are starting to embrace equity and inclusion within their organizations, and new opportunities are opening for women, particularly in the manufacturing sector, which has been historically male-dominated.
The sisters agree that there are not enough women in leadership roles. “Women in leadership are starting to grow, but we’re not quite there yet,” Tena said. “It’s an area where I would like to see improvement. Women have a different perspective. Their life experiences are different, and those differences bring balance.”
Vicki said women should stop putting themselves in boxes and limiting themselves to certain roles. She encourages women to pursue roles that have been male-dominated in the past, like engineering. “Women are capable and talented leaders. Some of the best plant managers I’ve ever known have been women.”
Would I have written this column if I hadn’t met Tena? Probably not at this time. The message here is we should take better stock of our assets in Norman – what’s right in front of us, appreciate and support their diverse contributions, and elevate their leadership so the next time someone asks, “Who is on your dream team?” the answers flow effortlessly.
